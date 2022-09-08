Press release

Cinturion and Lightstorm sign final landing party agreement to bring the first carrier-neutral open access cable landing station to India.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, September 7, 2022 — Cinturion Corp Ltd. a global provider of scalable, subsea and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions, signs final landing party agreement to partner with Lightstorm to bring the first carrier-neutral open access cable landing station to India. This collaboration supports a strategic long-term partnership between the two companies that will strengthen and propel Lightstorm as a leader in next-generation fiber networks across India and beyond.

Cinturion’s, TEAS – Trans Europe Asia System, an open-access subsea and terrestrial fiber optic network, will securely deliver high-speed data connectivity between India and Europe. TEAS’ advanced network is designed for direct long-distance, high-speed, low latency and geographically diverse connections. TEAS will change the global traffic patterns by delivering a network that ensures security, resiliency, and advanced communications across India, the Middle East and Europe. With its open-access capabilities TEAS’ enables customers to integrate this fiber connectivity as extensions of their own private network by utilizing their selected lighting suppliers.

“Together, Lightstorm and Cinturion are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that will benefit India’s local economies and the whole country by serving a broader range of customers with additional capacity and resources to the market,” says Greg Varsico, Chief Executive Officer, Cinturion.

Ranjan Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Lightstorm, says, “We are excited to bring India’s first open CLS in collaboration with Cinturion. It will not only add diversity to India’s cable landing system but will also play a crucial role in bringing much-needed bandwidth into the country.”

About Cinturion Corp Ltd.

With its key management having a long history of involvement in the development and implementation of submarine telecommunications cable systems worldwide, is focused on the development of new fiber-optic networks utilizing the latest submarine cable systems coupled with the latest terrestrial technology for greenfield or underserved markets. The strength of Cinturion comes from its diverse and experienced members’ profiles that includes senior management, technical, financial, project management, systems engineering and sales, representing all the core elements required for successfully implementing major international systems.

About Lightstorm

Lightstorm is building infrastructure for hyperscale networking in South Asia and Southeast Asia to accelerate the region’s growth and spur innovation in the digital economy. We are a pioneer in building a first-of-its-kind utility-grade resilient fiber network, SmartNet, in several countries in the region. A trusted partner of several Fortune 500 companies, Lightstorm is creating a robust foundation of digital infrastructure to create new sources of value and differentiation for businesses.

