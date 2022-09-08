PRESS RELEASE

Cinturion and Grid Telecom proudly announce their collaboration to create the first carrier neutral open-access interconnectivity node in the Balkan – Mediterranean Region.

Cinturion Corp Ltd., and its Landing Partner in Greece, Grid Telecom, met on Wednesday, September 7th 2022 in the context of “Submarine Networks World 2022” conference, held in Singapore, advancing their ongoing cooperation for the landing of TEAS – Trans Europe Asia System in Greece. Cinturion is building TEAS to bring advanced data transport solutions, creating a telecommunications corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe. Grid Telecom, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Independent Power Transmission Operator of Greece (IPTO) operates and develops an advanced open-access fiber network throughout Greece which is also a major data gateway to Southeast Europe. The partnership of Cinturion and Grid Telecom is providing TEAS customers with carrier neutral open-access interconnection with leading edge connectivity and international reach across the European continent and beyond.

The TEAS network provides important and unique benefits to customers, such as low latency, strong redundancy, advanced cyber security, and high capacity. TEAS consists of two separate paths, connecting India and the Arabian Peninsula with Europe via the Mediterranean Sea, inter-linking Saudi Arabia with primary European destinations. The state-of-the-art cable system employs terrestrial and subsea routes through the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea. TEAS is also the first dual path cable system of its kind, to provide geographically diverse routes that create a new protected data corridor between East and West and, thus enabling advanced services with unique optical capabilities to support modern Data Center deployments in Eurasian markets.

Bill Marra, Chief Commercial Officer of Cinturion says, “Our partnership announcement has raised major interest in the market. The capabilities of Grid Telecom extend the advantages of the TEAS into Greece and Europe, providing high value data connectivity to customers throughout the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, and India. The quality and foresight by our Grid Telecom partners ensures secure and innovative technologies to address the rising demand for high quality bandwidth data transport covering a footprint to be unmatched into the foreseeable future”.

George Psyrris, Director of Grid Telecom says, “We are very content as our collaboration with Cinturion for the implementation of the TEAS has resulted in a significant agreement that will render Grid Telecom its landing partner in Greece. Grid Telecom currently offers diverse fiber connectivity between the island of Crete and the Greek mainland, in addition to its network infrastructure abroad, leveraging its position as an emerging, open-access hub in the broader BalkanMed region. Our advanced technical capabilities and business knowledge add significant value to our partnership with Cinturion, allowing to extend the reach of TEAS throughout the Middle East and into major new European markets”.

About Cinturion Corp Ltd. – www.cinturiongroup.com

With its key management having a long history of involvement in the development and implementation of submarine telecommunications cable systems worldwide, Cinturion is focused on the development of new fiber-optic networks utilizing the latest submarine cable systems coupled with the latest terrestrial technology for greenfield or underserved markets. The strength of Cinturion comes from its diverse and experienced members’ profiles that includes senior management, technical, financial, project management, systems engineering and sales, representing all the core elements required for successfully implementing major international systems.

About Grid Telecom – www.grid-telecom.com

Grid Telecom, established in January 2019, is a 100% subsidiary company of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator – IPTO (www.admie.gr). Grid Telecom, is IPTO’s telecommunications vehicle for providing services to national and international providers. Grid Telecom’s fiber optic terrestrial and submarine network exceeds 4,000 km throughout Greece and will further expand to exceed 6,000 km in the next years, connecting the Greek islands with the core network. Grid Telecom also operates a state-of-the art DWDM optical network, providing ultra-fast capacity services, as well as collocation services within protected areas in IPTO’s substation sites across Greece.

For media inquiries, please contact: lcruise@cinturiongroup.com and pressoffice@grid-telecom.com

To keep up to date with the latest developments in the EMEA submarine cable market, join us in London next May for Submarine Networks EMEA – the region’s leading subsea connectivity event.