Starlink, the satellite constellation arm of Space X, launched its business solutions early this year

Spanish telco Telefónica has signed a deal with Starlink to become its worldwide partner, through its global business division Telefónica Global Solutions (TGS).

The deal will allow TGS to access Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, incorporating the satellite services into its existing global portfolio of connectivity services.

The Starlink service can deliver high speed internet (up to 350 Mbps downstream) across the world, including to rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The service is focused on the business sector and “[allows] them to connect to existing networks, thus providing a complement to their connectivity services in stores, operational centres, warehouses, and other places,” according to Rafael Arturo González, Country Director for Movistar Empresas Mexico.

Telefónica debuted this Starlink offering in Mexico in June this year but is now extending the service to five other key markets– Chile, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, and Spain – of which the latter two are two of its four core markets.

“The satellite industry is undergoing an unprecedent revolution,” said Julio Beamonte, CEO of Telefónica Global Solutions.

“Satellite enables connectivity projects to be executed very quickly and efficiently. At Telefónica Global Solutions, we have been offering added value satellite solutions for many years and with this partnership, we start working hand in hand with Starlink Enterprise to offer new generation solutions to our customers.”

Starlink connectivity is intended to be used in addition to existing connectivity solutions rather than to replace them. In Mexico currently, the service uses a subscription-based model which is priced between MXN 1,000–5,000 ($52.52–292.60) per month. It is uncertain whether the same subscription-based the model with be used in other countries.

This is not the first satellite deal that Telefonica has signed in recent months. Last month, the firm signed a deal with Hispasat to resell their rural satellite broadband to isolated areas of Spain, and Telefonica has also partnered with Spanish satellite group Sateliot to connect the Internet of Things (IoT) through satellite and 5G technology.

