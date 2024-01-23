News

The news comes days after the company inked a connectivity deal with Google and APTelecom

Telstra International, the global arm of Australian telco Telstra, has expanded its presence in Latin America by establishing a new point of presence (PoP) in Dallas, Texas, and also signing deals with Mexican telcos Axtel and Vivaro.

“We’re focused on Latin America as a key growth market as we expect to see increased demand for connectivity from enterprises, hyperscalers and wholesale customers between APAC and the region driven by a technology boom and growing economies,” said Telstra International CEO Roary Stasko in a press release.

“Our official expansion and continued investments in digital infrastructure position us well to offer customers simple and secure options to connect to this dynamic region and leverage our global network,” he continued.

The initial expansion will be focused on Mexico, as the new PoP is critical for internet and IP traffic in and out of the region. Telstra International now offers global internet, IP transit, and virtual private networks around Mexico, while providing access to more than 10 carrier-neutral data centres in cities countrywide.

In the future, Stasko confirmed that the company will look at additional PoPs to bring connectivity to more of Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia. Currently, 84% of internet traffic to and from the region of Latin America goes through the US and Canada. As bandwidth demand increases in Latin America, this will place even more reliance on US data infrastructure, which is driving Telstra’s international expansion.

Telstra international have had a busy start to 2024, having just announced with Google and APTelecom last week, to deliver the new central Pacific Connect subsea cable system. The two cables – Bulikula, which will connect Guam and Fiji and Halaihai, which will connect and Guam and French Polynesia – will bring enhanced connectivity to people and businesses in the Pacific.

The company says that it is committed to improving infrastructure across the region, which will ultimately help to support the future growth of local economies, according to a press release.

Telstra International and Trans Pacific Networks (TPN) have also recently partnered with Echo cable, the first subsea cable to directly connect the US to Singapore, providing connectivity to the Trans-Pacific. The Echo subsea cable system links California, Jakarta, Singapore, and Guam, delivering high speed, low latency connectivity between the US and South Asia

