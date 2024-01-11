Analytics 365 Call Analytics makes it easy for organisations of any size to visualise and measure business-critical call performance across Teams Phone activity. It is the second product in Tollring’s portfolio of products for Microsoft Teams, alongside Analytics 365 Collaboration Analytics which delivers insights into collaboration, wellbeing and customer engagement.

With an intuitive dashboard featuring multiple views and wallboards, businesses can use Analytics 365 to understand their call performance and improve internal staffing levels to meet customer expectations. The effective handling of missed calls can significantly impact sales and customer satisfaction levels. By understanding unreturned and missed call metrics, users can highlight missed revenue opportunities and drive improvements in customer experience.

Analytics 365 Call Analytics seamlessly integrates with Teams Phone and the Microsoft 365 active directory and, with availability on Microsoft’s marketplaces, it is now easier than ever to deploy.

Tollring CEO Tony Martino says, “As the demand for Microsoft Teams Phone continues to surge, we are thrilled to introduce Call Analytics into our Analytics 365 suite. After two years supplying collaboration analytics to the Microsoft ecosystem, and with excellent support from Microsoft, it has become clear that insights into the complete call and collaboration experience on Teams is transformative for businesses. And, with our newly awarded Azure IP Co-Sell status, we’ll be able to reach even more partners and end users with simplified technical and commercial onboarding.”

This news comes after Tollring’s recent announcement that the third product in the Analytics 365 portfolio, AI-powered call recording will be launching at the end of January 2024. Microsoft Teams call recording and intelligent analytics will be available on a simple subscription basis.

For more information visit www.analytics-365.com/call-analytics

About Tollring www.tollring.com

Tollring is a market leading software developer providing data visualisation and business intelligence tools that help manage, understand and control a wide array of communications information, resources and assets.

With offices in the UK, the USA, India and Australia, Tollring specialises in business communications analytics, call recording solutions, telecoms expense management and fraud management systems. Its innovative solutions are developed in-house and distributed via an extensive channel partner network to over 31,000 businesses globally.