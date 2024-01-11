Press Release

Netcracker Technology announced that Advanced Info Service (AIS), the largest mobile operator in Thailand, will consolidate its billing systems for all customers on Netcracker Revenue Management – part of Netcracker Digital BSS – which will result in faster time to market, a consolidated view on sales and revenue, the ability to bundle products and an overall improved customer experience.

The operator will utilize Netcracker Cloud Platform – and its end-to-end approach to drive business performance and agility – as the foundation for a comprehensive IT infrastructure transformation program. The deployment will also leverage Customer Billing Management and Converged Rating & Charging from Netcracker Revenue Management, along with CI/CD methodologies for continuous and seamless updates.

AIS chose to continue its partnership with Netcracker for a number of reasons, including a cloud-native IT stack, alignment with major industry standards – including TM Forum APIs – the flexibility to deploy on the customer’s cloud in a SaaS model, simplified operations and system upgrades for its teams and lower TCO.

“Having a converged billing platform that conforms to an industry-aligned architecture and supports different deployment models and the ability to test and roll out new products and offers will give us a significant advantage in our market,” said Suppachai Panichayunon, Head of Solutions Business Unit at AIS. “With the success we’ve achieved with Netcracker over the years, extending the collaboration will only yield additional positive outcomes.”

“Our long history with AIS has given us many opportunities, including this latest engagement,” said Yaniv Zilberman, Vice President at Netcracker. “We are excited to take the next step with AIS to help create a next-generation IT landscape that will support current and future business needs.”

Also in the news:

Brookfield to acquire ATC India for $2.5 billion

T-Mobile announces six carrier aggregation success

Mayor of London explores free city-wide Wi-Fi network