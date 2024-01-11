News

The move will help remote communities access essential services such as education, financial services, and healthcare

US-based Open RAN innovator Parallel Wireless has reached a significant milestone in deploying 1,500 sites across Africa.

To achieve this, the company partnered with various regional telecommunications providers and governments in countries including Nigeria, Tanzania, Guinea, Ghana, South Sudan, Uganda, DRC, and Malawi to deploy hybrid networks that are tailored to the differing needs of each country.

Building up mobile network coverage in these African countries can be challenging, mainly because of unreliable electricity sources and challenging landscapes. The solutions deployed by Parallel Wireless, including 2G and 3G for rural areas and 2G and 4G for urban ones, are breaking down these challenges, reaffirming the company’s commitment to “expanding connectivity to the disconnected”.

“Our extensive and complex deployments were successful due to our familiarity and experience with the region, which helped us navigate the complex environmental challenges and lack of resources in these areas,” said Yisrael Nov, VP Global Sales at Parallel Wireless.

“By extending modern networks throughout these territories, and leveraging multiple technologies, a large population will experience a stronger network, bringing them into a new era of reliable connectivity.”

Parallel Wireless have also partnered with Hotspot Network Ltd, a Nigerian-based Network-as-a-Service provider, to deploy enhanced connectivity to rural and unconnected areas in Nigeria. The project aims to connect rural residents to essential services such as education and healthcare. The company offers its product portfolio to mobile networks in Nigeria, enabling them to become a one-stop-shop for customers.

“Technological advancements in our ability to connect these previously unconnected areas instantaneously bring them into modern times and all the necessities that come with it,” said Morenikeji Aniye, Hotspot’s founder and CEO.

“Once Hotspot Networks’ hardware is installed, Parallel Wireless can manage network activity via their Open RAN software, allowing for reliable service for those that now rely on it.”

