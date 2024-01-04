Hughes Europe, the European operating and sales unit of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, the world’s leading provider of broadband satellite solutions and services, today announced that Turksat, the leading satellite operator in Turkey, has selected Hughes’ award-winning JUPITER™ high-throughput (HTS) ground system to enhance Turksat’s satellite services across Turkey and neighbouring countries in Europe and the Middle East.

This latest agreement builds upon the long-standing relationship between the two companies. Through the deployment of the innovative JUPITER ground system, Turksat will provide a variety of high-speed Ka-band satellite services to consumers, governmental organisations including schools, and non-governmental organisations. These services will be introduced following the launch of the Turksat 4B satellite, scheduled for early next year.

Senol Gulgonul, vice president of Satellite Operations at Turksat, said, "Turksat is pleased to have Hughes on board for this important project to meet the growing demand for high-speed satellite broadband. Turksat will provide Ka-band VSAT services through the deployment of Hughes cutting-edge technology using the Turksat 4B satellite."

"Hughes is proud that Turksat has selected our award winning JUPITER System for this new program," said Chris Britton, managing director, Hughes Europe. "Turksat is an innovative company that wanted a best-in-class solution and chose JUPITER for its technology innovation to harness the power of the industry’s new breed of satellites, bringing high-speed satellite services to a wider audience."

Employing a novel System on a Chip (SoC) to power the remote terminals and numerous other advances including enhanced air interface featuring wideband carriers, the JUPITER system’s modular design makes it the ideal, future-proof platform for operators to gain technology and cost advantages. In addition to powering the HughesNet® broadband satellite Internet service in North America, the versatile JUPITER platform has been chosen as the high-throughput satellite technology of choice by operators in Latin America, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, and the Middle East.

Designed to extract the maximum capacity and performance from advanced satellites such as Echostar XIX and Turksat 4B, the JUPITER ground system features industry best efficiency and performance, a very dense and robust gateway architecture with lights-out operation capability, and high-throughput terminals. For these and several other reasons, the Hughes JUPITER system was named 2014 Technology Innovation of the Year at VSAT 2014.