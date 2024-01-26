News

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) was the most complained about provider of fixed broadband, landline, pay TV, and pay monthly mobile services, according to a quarterly study from Ofcom

UK communications regulator Ofcom has published a report on the number of complaints thy have received from telecoms customers over the last quarter (Q3 of 2023, July–September).

Virgin Media topped the list for the most complained about service provider when it came to broadband, landline, and pay-TV services, which was a significant rise on the last quarter, notably after the investigation into their cancellation policy. In the broadband category, Virgin Media had the most complaints at 32 per 100,00 customers, followed by NOW Broadband with 18, and TalkTalk with 15. Sky had the least complaints with just 2 per 100,000 customers.

VMO2, however, argues that these figures have been somewhat inflated by poor publicity earlier in the year related to an ongoing investigation from Ofcom, which encouraged more people to submit complaints.

In July last year, it emerged that VMO2 had received a large number of complains about their cancellation policy, which customers argued made it intentionally difficult to cancel their services. A subsequent Ofcom investigation was launched into the issue, as the regulators rules state that cancellation policies “must not act as a disincentive for customers who wish to cancel their contract”. The investigation is still ongoing, and if it is found that they have breached the rules, then Ofcom will issue both a fine and remedial action.

“As well as engaging fully with Ofcom’s ongoing investigation, we are investing in every area of our business to give our customers the best possible experience, with a real focus on resolving any issues at the first time of getting in touch and making it easier for them to get support when they need it,” said a VMO2 spokesperson.

In pay-monthly mobile customers, O2 took the most complaints (6 per 100,000) followed by BT Mobile and Three with 4 and 5, respectively.

In landline phone services, Virgin Media had 19 complaints, followed by NOW broadband, and TalkTalk. Sky again had the fewest complaints, with just2. .

Finally, in pay-TV, Virgin Media again took the top spot with 20 complaints per 100,000 customers, while TalkTalk had the least with just one complaint per 100,000.

Sky had the least number of complaints across all four categories.

“Delivering the best Sky experience is not only underpinned by innovative products, unmissable content, and a reliable network, but by offering outstanding customer service,” said Devesh Raj, Sky’s Group Chief Operating Officer.

“Having watched our teams across the business work with care and dedication every day, I’m very pleased that we’ve maintained our position as the least complained about provider yet again,” he continued.

The full Ofcom report can be found here.

