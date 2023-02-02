News

Hot on the heels of BT announcing an apprentice recruitment drive last week, Virgin Media O2 have revealed that their next generation apprenticeship scheme will create around 350 roles in 2023.

This news comes ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (February 6-12) alongside which VMO2 have commissioned some market research that reveals a lack of understanding from workers about what apprenticeships are and who they are suitable for.

It seems that whilst most people think apprenticeships are a great way to learn new skills whilst getting paid (88%) many are concerned that the roles will be temporary, lacking in job security or only available to the young.

The new roles being offered by Virgin Media O2 are a great example of how this is not the case, offering competitive salaries, the job security of a permanent position and no upper age limit.

As the cost-of-living crisis bights, the research reveals thoughts of retraining are front of mind for many people with as many as 6.5 million workers feeling they are not paid enough in their current role to cover higher bills due to the rise in the cost-of-living. However many are put off by concerns of not having time to retain (28%) as well as the cost (23%).

Head of Future Careers at Virgin Media O2, Karen Handley, commented:

“A retrain revolution is sweeping the UK in these tough times as millions of people across the country worry about their finances and are looking at how they can learn more to earn more and have greater job security but, at the same time, are concerned that training will take too much time or money.”

A quick search on the internet suggests BT and VMO2 are far from being alone in supporting apprenticeship schemes. Companies like CityFibre, Vodafone and many more prominently promoting schemes on their websites, however with a continuing skills crunch holding back technology innovation and deployment in the UK, there is clearly room to do more. The subject will be debated at the Total Telecom Connected North event in Manchester in April, with organisations like the Good Things Foundation and WM5G, UK Telecoms Innovation Network joining the discussion.

The VMO2 research was conducted for them by 3Gem Media Group Ltd and was based on around 2,000 members of the UK Workforce and 250 UK Students.

