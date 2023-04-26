Press Release

Virgin Media O2 Business is bolstering its product line-up with a comprehensive range of market-leading cloud and security solutions, alongside network transformation services

It comes as Virgin Media O2 Business begins a new partnership with Telefónica Tech, the strategic digital business unit of Telefónica, to offer their cloud and security professional and managed services to enterprises and public sector organisations within the UK.

According to Gartner, worldwide public cloud spending is forecasted to grow 20.7% to total $591.8 billion in 2023, up from $490.3 billion in 2022. Recognising this trend and growing demand from business customers to securely migrate their data to the cloud, Virgin Media O2 Business is now offering a wide range of products and services to support businesses’ digital transformation. This includes Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) with leading Cloud Service Partners, alongside Private Cloud Hosting and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security services. This is in addition to existing cloud networking Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and cloud security Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions.

Customers will be supported by Telefónica Tech’s cloud professional and managed services team which is based in the UK. Telefónica Tech UK&I now has more than 1,000 highly qualified technology professionals following the acquisitions of CANCOM UK&I and Incremental.

Virgin Media O2 Business’ enhanced services offer a range of benefits to medium and large organisations. This ranges from local authorities that want to unify their data and processes; healthcare providers that want to migrate sensitive data to the cloud; and retail businesses looking to scale e-commerce opportunities in the cloud, powered by high-speed, low latency connectivity to support video conferencing and live chat services.

Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Business and Wholesale at Virgin Media O2 Business, said:

“Private businesses and public sector organisations are embracing digital transformation like never before and looking for ways to do this securely. To support this, we’re launching best-in-class cloud and security services for our customers to provide them with a comprehensive product line-up alongside our industry-leading fixed and mobile connectivity solutions.

“Our growing cloud networking expertise coupled with our new partnership with Telefónica Tech will help customers to migrate and manage their data and systems in the cloud, enabling them to be more efficient, productive and secure.”

María Jesús Almazor, CEO of Cyber Security & Cloud at Telefónica Tech, said:

“At Telefónica Tech we have a unified cyber security and cloud value proposition because we understand that migration to the cloud is the first step in the digital transformation of a business and that cyber security must be integrated from the beginning of any technological process.

“Our managed and professional cloud and cyber security services will enable Virgin Media O2 Business to offer its customers the most comprehensive threat prevention, detection and response techniques to ensure a secure digital transformation with the support of Telefónica Tech professionals in the UK and Ireland.”

