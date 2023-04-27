Press Release

Ericsson continues to drive the Open RAN and Cloud RAN ecosystem forward, adding Dell Technologies as a Cloud RAN infrastructure collaborator.

Expanding the ecosystem with new collaborators and technologies is one of the key drivers in Open RAN and Cloud RAN architectures. Ericsson is partnering with Dell as a supplier of Dell PowerEdge servers for its Cloud RAN offering.

The Ericsson and Dell collaboration will further enable open cloud networks that allow customers to choose their own infrastructure while ensuring telco-grade performance at the far edge. Adding Dell PowerEdge servers to Ericsson’s Cloud RAN solution, including the PowerEdge XR8000 and XR5610, which are specifically designed for telecom, Open RAN and mobile edge-computing workloads, brings even more choice and flexibility for Cloud RAN customers. Dell PowerEdge servers help facilitate the Cloud RAN journey due to their high performance, small form factors, resilience and interconnectivity with the larger network.

Freddie Södergren, Head of Technology and Strategy for Networks, Ericsson, says: “Collaborating with Dell exemplifies our commitment to deliver added flexibility for our Cloud RAN customers, allowing them to choose their own infrastructure while ensuring telco-grade performance at the far edge. This collaboration will further enable open cloud infrastructures while supporting Dell’s high-performing server offerings.”

“To accelerate the adoption of open and cloud RAN network architectures, it’s important to collaborate with partners such as Ericsson,” says Kyle Dufresne, Global SVP and GM, OEM Solutions, Dell Technologies. “With Dell PowerEdge servers supporting Ericsson’s Cloud RAN solution, network operators have the option of using the world’s leading server platform to realize the value of open technologies, and quickly bring innovative and revenue generating solutions to market.”

Ericsson’s highly portable Cloud RAN application is truly independent of the underlying processing technologies and server, bringing added flexibility and lowering the barriers to entry. This ensures that Cloud RAN is available to any provider that wishes to deploy it. This collaboration lays the foundations for communications service providers (CSPs) to have the broadest possible choice of infrastructure, while offering a high level of performance and resilience.

