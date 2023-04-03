NEWS

The announcement marks the latest in a growing number of staff cuts announced across the industry

Vodafone have become the latest operator to announce redundancies, with plans to cut around 1,300 full-time jobs in Germany revealed by Vodafone Germany in a statement last Wednesday. The plans form part of a ‘realignment’ in an effort to “become a more trusted partner for customers” and help its transition to become leaner as Deutsche Telekom’s main competitor in reports by Reuters.

The majority of cuts will be in administrative and management roles, and will be a cut of around 6.3% of the company’s 14,230 jobs in Germany. The announcement follows Vodafone’s plans to shed around 1,000 jobs in Italy – almost a fifth of its total workforce, first revealed earlier this month. Vodafone’s recent struggles within Germany, revealed in its financial statements last November, mean the redundancies weren’t wholly unexpected, particularly in the context of the company’s desire to reduce costs by €1bn by 2026.

Redundancies are becoming increasingly common across the board within the European market – BT’s plans to save £3bn by 2025 will almost certainly include job cuts, while in Italy and France, Sky Italia, TIM and Orange Business have all announced job cuts or voluntary early retirement agreements in order to cut costs over the coming years.

How will planned job cuts affect the European telco market? You can find out more by joining us for this year’s Total Telecom Congress which is being held at the RAI Amsterdam on November 21 & 22 2023 – follow the link to book your ticket!