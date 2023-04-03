Press Release

NTT Ltd., a leading global IT infrastructure and services company, today announced the launch of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security service to help companies achieve business performance objectives through improved cyber resilience. The cloud-native, analytics-driven offering combines human and machine expertise with leading technologies and threat intelligence to reduce the mean time to detect and respond to cyber-attacks.

The MDR service is built on Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft’s leading next-gen security information and event management (SIEM) platform, powered by AI, automation, and threat intelligence. Sentinel enables organizations to collect data at scale across all users, devices, apps, and infrastructure, both on-prem and in multicloud environments.

Using analytics, machine learning, and threat intelligence, the service hunts for suspicious activities and minimizes false positives. With built-in orchestration and automation of common tasks, enterprises can respond to incidents rapidly and remotely isolate threats.

This latest offering represents another step forward in NTT and Microsoft’s multi-year Strategic Alliance Agreement (SCA) signed in 2020. Since then, the two companies have collaborated to build advanced solutions in public, private and edge cloud, data & AI, digital & app innovation, modern workplace, and now most recently in security.

With over 25 years of Microsoft experience, including 5000+ Microsoft engineers, and more than 10,000 Microsoft certifications, NTT provides an advanced combination of application and systems integration, advisory and managed cloud, and security services that are built using Microsoft platforms and can be delivered globally.

“Organizations are typically utilizing a patchwork of security technologies that lack alignment,” said Charlie Li, Senior Executive Vice President: Managed Cloud and Infrastructure Services, NTT Ltd. “This disjointed approach has left businesses often unable to detect hard-to-find threats and lacking the necessary agility to mitigate them. Many are simply adding more security layers, increasing complexity, and generating even more logs and alerts that go untreated.”

“NTT’s MDR service helps organizations stay ahead of attackers and has a direct impact on workforce productivity and customer satisfaction through real-time and long-term threat correlation, advanced analytics, and continuous monitoring of digital transactions. It delivers a strong cyber-resilience posture, directly impacting an organization’s operational, financial, and resource resilience,” he added.

“Our research indicates that IT security professionals are in high demand, largely driven by more threats that have sprouted with the expansion of today’s hybrid workforce and the magnitude of the increased volume of digital transactions impacting businesses,” said Craig Robinson, Research VP, International Data Corporation (IDC). “MDR services are greatly assisting organizations in taking a pro-active stance to protect all forms of digital transactions and providing those organizations with high-impact, real-time, advanced analytics and professionals 24X7X365.”

“We’re extremely pleased to expand on our existing strategic relationship with NTT through the launch of the new MDR service, based on Microsoft Sentinel, to further help protect and support our joint customers,” said Csaba Deme, General Manager, Global Security Sales at Microsoft.

NTT is well-positioned to enhance its strategic partnership with Microsoft, having earned the esteemed Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider status, as well as 8 Specializations. NTT is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and boasts a strong legacy with over 20 Microsoft Partner Awards, including the prestigious Partner of the Year.

The global managed detection and response market size is predicted to increase from $2.6B in 2022 to $5.6B by 2027. Some of the factors that are driving market growth include shortage of skilled cyber security professionals and budget constraints, government regulations, and strict compliance for adoption of MDR services.

NTT’s MDR base service includes service tiers and deployment options, as well as support for add-ons that provide additional capabilities to expand detection capabilities and response actions. Current add-ons are MDR for Endpoint and Security Device Management (SecDM) for MDR, for Security Devices and Services.