The Orange Cyberdefense team says it will hire 800 cyber professionals in Europe to meet the growing cybersecurity threats to enterprises

Orange Cyberdefense, the Orange subsidiary and European leader in cybersecurity services, announces the launch of its latest recruitment campaign, which will run until the end of 2023. It aims to attract and recruit around 800 professionals in the 9 European countries where it operates to meet the new cybersecurity challenges of companies of all sizes, and who will join the 3,000 experts already in the organization.

Positions are available across the entire organization, from analyst roles in operational teams to architects, engineers, consultants, and even ethical hackers.

From beginners to experts (master’s level, engineering or business schools, universities, training in new technologies and/or IT, work-study programs, etc.), roles are available to those who want to work in the fast-paced and mission critical cybersecurity space, on topics ranging from anticipating, identifying, protecting, detecting, and responding to cyber threats.

Building a community of experts to support the organization’s strong growth

Orange Cyberdefense ended the last financial year with overall growth of 14% across its activities, achieving sales of €977 million. More generally, its revenues have increased fivefold over the past 8 years.

To support its development ambitions, it has increased its acquisitions in Europe, integrating 4 new companies in 4 years. The goal of rapid expansion can be seen in the organization’s desire to be one of the most dynamic employers in its market each year, with an average growth of 13% in its headcount in the last 2 years. Last year it hired 777 new experts.

A single, global recruitment platform for applicants across 9 European countries

In a context where talent is scarce and customer demand is high, Orange Cyberdefense is making significant changes to improve its recruitment credentials. To attract new professionals from all backgrounds, it has created a single recruitment platform for all its cyber campuses in France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, and is implementing measures to enrich professional and personal paths by simultaneously strengthening the gateways between the various jobs and the opportunities to identify the nature of the cyber threat as close as possible to its customers.

These actions, aimed at considerably diversifying the profiles of its employees, are reflected both in the average age of its employees (which is 35 years old), and in proportion of women in the organization (approximately 20%), and who represent 25% of new hires. Orange Cyberdefense is also committed to increasing diversity within tech jobs. As such, it is a member of the Women4Cyber association, which promotes cybersecurity jobs to women through mentoring and tutoring sessions.

“Our goal is to create the largest community of cyber experts in Europe. This is a huge challenge, especially with the talent shortage the whole industry is experiencing. We promise the professionals who choose to join us that they will be joining a very ambitious organization that has the resources to be the leader in its market and to offer extensive development opportunities to its employees. Our employees are united by a common mission to build a safer digital society. We have entered an ultra-digital world with many clear benefits – let’s not deny ourselves this – but we must not forget the real dangers it also poses,” said Hugues Foulon, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense.

