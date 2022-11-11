INTERVIEW

David Tudehope, Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Telecom chatted with Angel Dobardziev, Senior Consulting Director at IDC during this years Total Telecom Congress in London.

Macquarie Telecom position themselves as #SoUnTelco which Angel explored as he asked about:

how you take your NPS from +14 to +72

what Macquarie’s innovation focus and customer experience obsession means in reality

and why hyperscalers don’t like telco’s

He also learnt the importance of Noah’s Ark to the businesses development.

