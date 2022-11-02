NEWS

After the hiatus caused by the pandemic, the excitement caused by the return to the full black-tie gala evening was palpable, with senior executives from across the globe gathering at the Grand Connaught Rooms to see the winners named for the 24th annual World Communication Awards.

Those present included not only this years’ winners, but also representatives who in recent years have been forced by the pandemic to accept their trophies virtually, including the CEO of Macquarie Telecom, David Tudehope, WCA CEO of the Year in 2020, who handed over the winner’s trophy in the category this year.

The awards presentation was hosted by celebrity broadcaster, Nina Hossain, whilst the fantastic Mach sax LED saxophonist provided the entertainment.

THE WORLD COMMUNICATION AWARD WINNERS

B2B Service of the Year : KT AI Call Centre

: KT AI Call Centre Best Digital Transformation Programme : Orange International Carriers – Digital transformation programme

: Orange International Carriers – Digital transformation programme Best Network Transformation Initiative : The Collaborative Blockchain Industry Solution for Data Services Inventory Matching & Automated Settlement from Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Vodafone, Colt Technology Services, PCCW Global

: The Collaborative Blockchain Industry Solution for Data Services Inventory Matching & Automated Settlement from Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Vodafone, Colt Technology Services, PCCW Global Best Operator in an Emerging Market : Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

: Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Best Wholesale Operator : Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier The Crisis Response Award : Kyivstar Highly commended: PLDT and Smart’s Crisis Leadership in Super Typhoon Rai

: Kyivstar Customer Experience Award : Colt Technology Services

: Colt Technology Services Operator of the Year : KT, DIGICO Highly commended: PLDT and Smart

: KT, DIGICO The Startup of the Year : LabLabee

: LabLabee People & Culture Award : Sofrecom Tunisie

: Sofrecom Tunisie The 5G Implementation Award : KT’s Ubiquitous 5G Highly commended: China Unicom Global and Ericsson’s 5G Implementation for Australian Mobile Network Operators

: KT’s Ubiquitous 5G The Access Innovation Award : Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fibre to the Room (FTTR)

: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fibre to the Room (FTTR) The Beyond Connectivity Award : Singtel’s 5G enterprise initiatives in Singapore – powered by Ericsson

: Singtel’s 5G enterprise initiatives in Singapore – powered by Ericsson The Cloud Native Award : Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) Highly commended: Ericsson and TPG

: Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) The Cyber Security Award : Nokia, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome

: Nokia, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome The IoT Innovation Awards : Bridge Alliance, Singtel, Ericsson, APAC Multi-Domestic Connectivity Solution for Automotives

: Bridge Alliance, Singtel, Ericsson, APAC Multi-Domestic Connectivity Solution for Automotives The Platform Award : Rakuten Symphony, Symworld

: Rakuten Symphony, Symworld The Social Contribution Award : Digicel Haiti Foundation: Educating a nation so no one gets left behind Highly commended: PLDT and Smart: Championing Safety and Wellness in the Digital World Catel, imowi

: Digicel Haiti Foundation: Educating a nation so no one gets left behind The Sustainability Award : Vertical Bridge Highly commended: Orange Polska S.A.

: Vertical Bridge The Woman in Telecoms Award : Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Maria Grace Y. Uy

: Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Maria Grace Y. Uy The CEO of the Year: Guillaume Boutin – Proximus Group

