In order to keep up with all the changes that are happening in the telecommunications industry, you need to be vigilant and flexible, to be the first notice changes and then adjust the activities of your telecom business to accommodate them. Comarch has been supporting companies in their efforts to optimize and facilitate processes since 1992. Discover our experts’ predictions about the industry in 2023.

Why is it important to be future-oriented?

If you want to be one step ahead of your industry competitors, you should focus on anticipating trends that may happen in a given period of time, for example, in one year. Thanks to this, you can plan your business easily, and estimate costs and workforce and expert requirements more precisely. The last aspect is particularly important due to the decreasing availability of employees with experience and knowledge. This shortage slows down the process of teaching new specialists, which in turn may limit access to their valuable skills.

As you can see, proper planning of company activities, not only in the telecommunications industry, can protect you from stress and prevent you from acting blindly.

Telco predictions for 2023

Take advantage of the help of experts who spend a lot of time observing and analyzing changes in the market. Thanks to this, they are able to predict what trends will emerge in 2023. These include the wider use of AI, the growing role of digital twins, and OSS systems modernization.

Taking advantage of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the areas that will gain the most value in 2023. Its role will increase especially in the case of chatbots. It is no longer surprising that communication in virtual space can take place without the participation of a human on the other side. Experts predict that 2023 will be a breakthrough in terms of the use of AI in communication on the business to business (B2B) market.

Have you already met digital twins?

The concept of digital twins is to develop both digital and physical entities that are synchronized with each other in real time. This presents a huge challenge for CSPs, who need to expand their activities and offer more attractive operations. Therefore, 2023 will be an opportunity for development – but one that only telecoms truly oriented towards the future can handle.

Trust your smartphone

Nowadays, a smartphone can be considered as a third hand. We perform many operations in private and professional life from these small devices. Zero-touch provisioning and AI/ML-based assurance are not enough. The changes are essential to be able to serve more complicated areas, such as updating data on the fly or browsing processing tasks.

