VIDEO INTERVIEW

U.K. altnet market are facing big challenges. It’s time to look past the network build—and even further past the “race to the bottom” (only focusing on speed and price).

In a competitive landscape like this, subscribers crave more. They want to be truly delighted with a seamless solution, including services like security and parental controls. With customer acquisition as a top priority, ISPs should be thinking of ways to truly differentiate.

Calix helps ISPs position themselves heads above others. This cloud platform offers a subscriber-first mindset in its approach, giving true value for ISPs that translates directly into realized KPIs like resolution time improvement, reduced truck rolls, and improved Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

As Calix continues to add services in the U.S., ISPs in the U.K. will keep benefiting in big ways. Watch David Green from Calix share his thoughts on the current state in the U.K. market—and how Calix can help. To set up a time with him directly click here.

To find out more about Calix, please click here.