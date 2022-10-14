Press Release

Zen Internet has approved near and long-term science-based emissions reductions targets with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), as well as confirming their net-zero science-based target by 2040

Zen Internet has responded to the SBTi’s urgent call for corporate climate action by committing to align with 1.5o C and net-zero through the Business Ambition for 1.5oC campaign.

As part of this commitment and validation, Zen has also become part of Race to Zero. Race to Zero is the UN-backed global campaign rallying to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world in time.

Zen is joining the SBTi’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign – the world’s largest and fastest-growing group of companies that are aligning with 1.5°C by making critical contributions to limiting the worst impacts of climate change and setting a net-zero target in line with a 1.5oC future. Zen’s commitment has been validated by the SBTi and is published by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the UN Global Compact and We Mean Business.

Zen’s path to net-zero will cover not only its own emissions, but also those that the company is indirectly responsible for, such as those created throughout its supply chain. The telecoms business has committed to set near- and long-term company-wide emission reductions in line with science-based net-zero with the SBTi to reduce:

· Absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by FY2028 from a FY2021 base year

· Absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 50% by FY2030 from a FY2021 base year

· Absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2040 from a 2021 base year

Force for good

The only Which? Recommended Provider for Broadband, Zen is a business committed, through its B Corporation certification and Carbon Neutral status, to having a positive impact on people and the planet.

Recent attention on telecoms, and the wider technology industry, makes Zen’s pledge a significant shift towards greater positive actions, more accountability and transparency, and acknowledgement of the responsibilities of businesses on the world around them.

Paul Stobart, CEO at Zen, comments: “The Race to Zero is something I am not only professionally, but personally passionate about. It is therefore of the utmost importance to us, that while we run our business at Zen, we strive to make a positive difference to the world. Achieving B Corp certification in 2020 was a big milestone for us and today having our commitments validated by SBTi is another demonstration that we are not just paying lip service to the sustainability agenda, but have transparent objectives that we are determined to meet. We’re under no illusions that this involves a huge amount of work within the business, but it’s something that is non-negotiable for us. We want to show the industry that it’s possible to be a successful business without neglecting our social responsibilities.”

“Our commitments will focus on collaboration and action. Cross-industry collaboration will be key to achieving Scope 3 targets. For our own Scope 1 & 2 we have a number of initiatives in place from swapping out gas use in our HQ and refurbishing the equipment we send out to customers to minimise manufacturing to investments in our data centre for increased efficiencies.”

Are the UK’s operators doing enough to tackle the growing climate crisis? Join the telecoms community in discussion at Total Telecom’s upcoming Connected North conference

Also in the news:

Understanding the telco’s role in the IoT market

Startup Stories: A new approach to telecoms consultancy

MTN Group joins the Telecom Infra Project’s Board of Directors