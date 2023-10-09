Press Release

The advent of 5G technology has sparked a transformative wave, promising to redefine the way we engage, innovate, and conduct business.

With its potential to offer lightning-fast connectivity speeds, minimal latency, and connect an unprecedented number of devices simultaneously, 5G is a game-changer for businesses and public authorities alike.

In a recent article, Intelligens Consulting discusses the pivotal role 5G plays in reshaping business models and enhancing public service delivery. This follows a panel discussion at Connected Britain 20203 moderated by Iqbal Singh Bedi, Founder and CEO of Intelligens Consulting featuring industry experts from Liverpool 5G, Cambridgeshire County Council and WM5G discussing the game-changing potential of 5G to transform public services.

The article emphasises the necessity for public authorities to embrace a long-term sustainability and social value approach, advocating for collaboration, customer-centricity, and adaptability to new business models.

Intelligens Consulting, at the forefront of digital transformation in public services, advocates for integrating 5G technology to enhance and streamline services provided by the public sector. The article provides examples of 5G use cases in areas such as health and social care, transportation, and tourism.

Bedi highlights the collaborative ethos essential for 5G success, emphasising engaging stakeholders in the design process. “Collaboration fosters an environment of innovation and growth, ensuring that 5G deployments align with societal needs and drive impactful outcomes”, said the telecoms expert.

Recognising the evolving technological landscape and the financial constraints faced by public authorities, the article advocates for an adaptable approach. It emphasises that 5G solutions and business cases should be designed to accommodate changing conditions and seamlessly integrate multiple use cases to make them more commercially sustainable.

Bedi calls for a holistic approach towards 5G integration in public services, focusing on long-term sustainability, stakeholder engagement, and adaptable business models. Intelligens Consulting invites public authorities and stakeholders to explore the transformative potential of 5G in enhancing public services, ultimately benefitting society at large.

Keep up to date with the latest telecom news and insight, sign up for the Total Telecom daily email newsletter.