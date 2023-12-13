News

Boldyn Networks, one of the world’s largest neutral host providers, have partnered with Rome’s municipal governmnet Roma Capitale, to implement a 5G and Wi-Fi project named #Roma5G

The project involves the construction, management, operation, and maintenance of 5G and Wi-Fi infrastructure across the city, creating a high-capacity, low-latency network for use by both the capital’s citizens and visitors.

The concession is valid for 25-years.

Rome has a population of around 3 million, but in 2025 the city will play host to around 32 million visitors for the Jubilee celebrations hosted by Pope Francis and the Catholic Church. This is in addition to the approximately 15 million tourists that travel to Rome each year. As such, the cities connectivity infrastructure is in need of an upgrade, particularly in high footfall areas.

#Roma5G will be launched in the next few weeks and will see Boldyn cover Rome’s metro system, which includes 68km of tunnels and 83 stations; the development of a citywide free Wi-Fi network; and the installation and management of 1,800 IoT sensors for smart city solutions.

“The collaboration with Boldyn Networks will allow the creation of a next-gen technological network, 5G and Wi-Fi to enable the most advanced digital services,” said city mayor Roberto Gualtieri in a press release.

“We will also enable the city to achieve a reduction in electromagnetic emissions, leveraging a neutral technology open to all mobile operators,” he continued.

Boldyn Networks have similar partnerships in other cities worldwide. For example, in the USA, the company are in the process if deploying the largest free Wi-Fi network in the USA in New York City. Additionally, the company has a 25-year strategic partnership with Transport for London to deploy 4G and 5G on the London Underground.At the moment, 18 out of 121 underground stations have 4G or 5G coverage which will increase as a result of the partnership.

The deal, which was signed in June 2021, is worth £2.2 billion.

