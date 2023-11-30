News

The deal is Boldyn Networks’ second London connectivity agreement signed in the last three years

Boldyn Networks has announced its first ‘small cell’ is live near King’s Cross in London, deployed as part of a partnership with UK mobile operator EE to boost operator’s coverage and capacity.

The partnership will see a large quantity of ‘small cells’ –small, low-powered cellular radio units – deployed throughout London’s King’s Cross and Euston areas.

King’s Cross is one of London’s busiest train stations, with 70 million people passing through the station each year.

These small cell units can provide up to ten-times faster download speeds in high demand areas and achieve download speeds of up to 300Mbps.

Over the next two years, the project will be expanded to cover some of the highest footfall areas in London, such as Westminster and Southwark, to ensure that the network stays reliable for EE customers.

“Small cells are essential in delivering high-capacity, superfast mobile connectivity to areas where it’s impractical to build larger sites, and by making use of TfL’s existing street infrastructure, we’re able to deploy with minimal disruption even in such a dense, urban environment,” said James Hope, EE’s Director of Mobile Radio Access Networks in a statement.

This new project comes off the back of Boldyn Networks’ 25-year strategic partnership with Transport For London (TFL) to deploy 4G and 5G on the London Underground. The deal, which was signed in June 2021, is worth £2.2 billion. Currently, 18 out of 121 underground stations have 4G or 5G coverage, and under this partnership, this is set to grow.

