The UAE’s largest telco is piloting a four-day work week for three of its departments, hailing the benefits to employees’ work-life balance

The concept of a four-day work week has been slowly gaining momentum in recent years, following numerous successful studies from across the world suggesting it improves employee satisfaction and productivity. But despite these positive results, there are few major organisations that have begun to implement the shorter working week at scale.

Now, it seems that Abu Dhabi-based telco e& could become something of a trailblazer for the shorter working work in the telecoms world, announcing a new pilot project that would see some employees eligible to work Monday through Thursday.

Employees of three departments will be allowed to opt into the scheme – though which departments these are exactly has not been specified.

Commenting on the pilot programme, Dena Almansoori, e& Group’s Chief Human Resources Officer, explained that a shorter week carried numerous benefits for staff, including a better work–life balance and improved mental and physical health.

“Just as we continuously innovate in our products and services, we also recognise the need to modernise workplace strategies. What may have worked in the past may not be suitable for the future,” said Almansoori. “Therefore, it is crucial to challenge norms, learn through experimentation, and adapt our work policies to create a more efficient, productive, and fulfilling environment for our teams and businesses to thrive.”

e& already operates in a hybrid working environment, with staff able to work remotely for two days a week. In particular, employees are encouraged to work remotely on Friday, which e& call ‘Green Fridays’ due to the reduced carbon emissions impact from working from home.

On top of the benefits to employee wellbeing and productivity, the scheme should also have a significant impact on e&’s green credentials, reducing employees’ carbon emissions related to travel.

“We believe that by putting the well-being of our employees first, we are laying the foundations for a more sustainable future,” said Almansoori. “Also, by reducing travel times and minimising resource consumption, we are reflecting the UAE’s ambition to well-being and sustainability, while supporting e&’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions in scope 1 and 2 by 2030.”

That e& is moving to make its working conditions even more flexible for staff should not come as too great a surprise. The UAE government has been particularly vocal about the potential benefits of a shorter working week, introducing a policy back in summer that allows federal government employees to work a four-day week.

