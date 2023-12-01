Insight

At its annual flagship event HUAWEI CONNECT held in Paris from November 15 to 16, thousands of guests, including leaders, technical experts, and worldwide partners came together to explore how digital and intelligent technology can be used to accelerate Europe’s green and digital transition

In the day one keynote speech, the audience heard from Ken Hu, Huawei’s Rotation Chairman in his opening speech.”Europe is making incredible progress in digital transformation, and you are leading the global transition towards a greener future.”

“Huawei has been working side-by-side with our European customers and partners for more than 20 years now. We’ve made great progress connecting people, empowering businesses, and building Europe’s digital ecosystem. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our support in Europe for digital transformation, local innovation, sustainability, and cyber security,” he continued.

The audience then heard from Jim Lu, the Senior Vice President and President of the European Region, where he outlined Huawei’s four proposed pillars to support Europe’s digital transition.

Connectivity of everything – wider coverage and faster data communications

The connectivity of everything with a high-speed network is fundamental for a successful digital transformation. In circumstances such as industrial settings, like Hungary’s East-West Gate (EWG) Intermodal Terminal, Huawei worked with partners to turn it into Europe’s first 5G powered logistics terminal.

The ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and high reliability of the 5G network means that processes in the terminal can be automated and remote controlled. As a result, the terminal is now safer and runs 20% more efficiently than it did before.

Intelligent cloud

Cloud is a key element to industries going “smart”, as it is the powerhouse behind the algorithms. With cloud nodes in both Ireland and Turkey, Huawei Cloud is now one of the world’s fastest growing cloud service providers. Lu added “Huawei Cloud will keep investing in Europe, creating new value for our customers and partners in the region.”

Cloud can provide strong computing power and easy-to-use tools. With massive and ubiquitous AI computing power, all decisions can be made computable, bringing intelligence everywhere, and maximising the value of data.

Keynote by Jim Lu, Huawei’s Senior Vice President and President of the European Region

Managing watts with bits – facilitating Europe’s green ambitions

Huawei’s focus and efforts on clean energy, energy digitalisation, mobility electrification, green ICT power infrastructure, and integrated smart energy have yielded remarkable results with an impressive 228 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity in Europe, leading to a reduction of 102 million tons of carbon emissions. This progress serves as a driving force for them wanting to help Europe build a net-zero power system.

Open collaboration for shared success

No country can succeed in such large transformations alone. Strengthening cooperation with European partners is one of Huawei’s core strategies. Huawei is ready and willing to work together with partners to provide better products and solutions to customers. They have set up OpenLabs in Munich, Paris, and Istanbul to develop local ecosystems, and are working with over 100 regional solution partners to provide scenario-based solutions for education, retail, and more.

In his concluding statements, Lu confirmed that Europe is one of Huawei’s most important regions for strategic global operations. “Huawei will continue to stay customer-centric, create value for customers and partners, strengthen innovative collaboration with European partners, help cultivate local digital and green talent, and further grow our R&D investment in Europe. We look forward to doing our part to accelerate Europe’s green and digital transition,” he concluded.

