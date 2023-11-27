News

The acquisition adds yet another highlight to the portfolio of Broadcom

Broadcom, a company that with a product portfolio that includes broadband and enterprise software, has announced that it has completed its acquisition of VMware.

With the finalization of the acquisition, VMware’s stock will cease to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, a release from Broadcom dated Nov. 22 stated.

Broadcom’s president and CEO, Hock Tan, said Broadcom is excited to welcome VMware to their team.

“With a shared focus on customer success, together we are well positioned to enable global enterprises to embrace private and hybrid cloud environments, making them more secure and resilient,” he said in the company’s announcement. “Broadcom has a long track record of investing in the businesses we acquire to drive sustainable growth, and that will continue with VMware for the benefit of the stakeholders we serve.”

According to Broadcom’s announcement, Broadcom will invest in VMware Cloud Foundation, a software stack that serves as the foundation of private and hybrid clouds.

“VMware will offer a rich catalog of services to modernize and optimize cloud and edge environments, including VMware Tanzu to help accelerate deployment of applications, as well as application networking and advanced security services,” the company’s announcement stated.

Aside from broadband and enterprise software, Broadcom’s portfolio also includes the development of infrastructure software solutions and semiconductor supplies, according to a summary of the California-based firm’s activities included with the release.

This article was originally published on Total Telecom’s sister website, Broadband Communities