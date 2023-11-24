VIDEO INTERVIEW

In the optical fibre industry, trends are like threads weaving across Europe and worldwide. Vendors and suppliers face challenges but also big opportunities in this ever-evolving landscape. The push for innovation often goes hand in hand with tough competition, creating an environment ripe for growth.

In Europe, vendors and suppliers deal with specific challenges, but overcoming them opens doors to new tech breakthroughs and market dominance. Shifting focus to the UK, we examine the status of gigabit broadband. What obstacles hinder seamless connectivity, and where does the UK stand in this fast-paced race?

Our journey goes beyond tech – sustainability is a key theme. As connectivity rises, so does the importance of eco-friendly practices in the industry. By embracing sustainable practices, we can pave the way for a greener and more environmentally responsible connectivity future.

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. The company, driven by its purpose of ‘Transforming Billions of Lives by Connecting the World’, designs and manufactures in 4 continents with customers in more than 100 countries. With a focus on developing eco-friendly products while driving community transformation, STL is championing sustainability and has committed to becoming Net Zero by 2030.

Dive into the connected stories of trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping our digital future. The full picture is waiting, offering a clearer understanding of this crucial industry.

Watch the video to learn more: