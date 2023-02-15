Press Release

Broadband provider, Broadway Partners, has added three new senior hires to its senior leadership team, supporting its ambition to be a leading provider of fibre connectivity in hard-to-reach rural areas.

Vincent Sagua joins as Chief Financial Officer and Pete Buckle joins as Chief Operating Officer, with Dave Carter joining as Chief Delivery Director. Vincent brings his experience in senior finance roles at Yahlive, BT Group and UPC Cablecom (Liberty Global). Pete brings more than 35 years of UK and global telecoms experience including as Engineering Services Director at BT Networks. Dave brings over 20 years of experience in the telecoms industry including Virgin Media and Cityfibre, and has been instrumental in leading the delivery of builds along the extensive Broadway network.

The three senior figures follow the company’s appointment of Steve Haines as CEO in 2022. Bringing 35 years of Telecom experience in Fixed and Wireless to help ensure Broadway delivers against future plans, Steve aims to steer the company alongside the senior leadership team to connect some of the hardest to reach locations across Wales and Scotland.

The company, which was founded in 2016 by Michael Armitage and Barry Weaver, has set out ambitious growth plans to deliver 250,000 connections to homes and businesses across rural Wales and Scotland.

The new senior positions come as Downing LLP committed investment of £145m to help Broadway deliver connectivity to isolated communities, including some of the most remote rural locations in Wales and Scotland. Areas that have been connected successfully include the Isle of Arran off Scotland’s West Coast and Pembrokeshire, Monmouthshire and Powys in South and Mid Wales.

Steve Haines, CEO of Broadway Partners, said: “Working alongside a team that has the same vision for Broadway makes staying focused on our 250,000 rural connections promise and delivery achievable , and we are confident we can deliver connectivity to some of those communities in the hardest to reach locations.

“The appointment of Vincent, Pete and Dave is a huge boost for Broadway and its senior leadership team, as we continue our aim to be a reliable and dependable provider in the industry. Their expertise and skills are integral to helping drive us forward and deliver on our promises to our customers across Wales and Scotland.”

Michael Armitage, Managing Director of Broadway Partners will be joining a panel at Connected North 2023 in Manchester on 18 April on “Engaging with public services”. Connected North 2023 will see 120 expert speakers and 1500 attendees from across the digital economy ecosystem come together for a dedicated regional forum on connectivity enabled social and economic growth.