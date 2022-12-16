News

The UK incumbent operator said that the merger to create a single B2B unit called BT Business would deliver various synergies and scaling opportunities

This week, BT has announced that it will consolidate its Enterprise and Global business units into a single unit, BT Business.

The move comes as the latest step in a wider rebrand for BT, first announced back in April, which centres around EE becoming the primary company brand for consumers, and BT for business customers.

BT says the consolidation of the two units will not only simplify their operations, but will generate at least £100 million in savings through 2025 through economies of scale and various synergies.

Combined, BT Global and BT Enterprise currently generate revenues of around £8.5 billion a year, with an EBITDA of £2 billion.

“By combining the two units, BT Business will bring the Group’s combined assets, products, capabilities and brand to the service of all of our 1.2m business customers who will benefit from faster innovation and delivery. Bas is an excellent leader and I’m confident he will build on the plans already underway and drive the combined business back to growth,” explained BT CEO Philip Jansen.

The new unit will be led by Bas Burger, current CEO of BT’s Global unit.

Meanwhile, Rob Shuter, the existing CEO of BT Enterprise, will be leaving the company in the coming months after helping oversee the integration process.

BT Business will officially begin reporting as a single unit from April next year.

