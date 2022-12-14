Join us LIVE at 5pm SGT on 14 December for the Asia Communication Awards virtual ceremony

Launched in 2011, the Asia Communication Awards recognise the region’s leading communication service providers and telecom operators as well as OEMs, suppliers, and other service providers based within the region or offering products and solutions specifically targeting the region.

For 2022, Total Telecom is delighted to be able to bring back the ACAs with a totally refreshed line-up of awards categories and a carefully selected panel of expert judges.

Click the link below to watch live from 5pm SGT!

Once again, a huge congratulations to all of our award winners. We look forward to you joining us once again in 2023.

A more detailed summary of the ACA winners will be published in the coming days.

#ACA22 #awards #innovation #APAC