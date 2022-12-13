News

EXA Infrastructure announces second route across the Iberian Peninsula.

EXA Infrastructure has announced that it will build a second terrestrial transport route between Spain and Lisbon. This new diverse route will connect to EXA’s Spanish backbone network.

In the 15 months since EXA Infrastructure’s launch, the company has already made strategic investments in Southern Europe by partnering with Islalink on the IONIAN submarine cable. Additionally, EXA announced in October that it would build a new terrestrial route to Lisbon and Sines.

Steve Roberts, Vice President Network Investments at EXA, said: “Resilient connectivity is critical and EXA is absolutely committed to meet the rising demand of digital traffic by strategically expanding our network investment across Spain and Portugal.”

“The digital age is driving internet traffic faster than ever before, changing lives, growing businesses and economies. EXA are committed to meeting this demand by investing and expanding our network for new and existing customers,” added EXA Infrastructure’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nicholas Collins.