PRESS RELEASE

EXA Infrastructure, the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, today announced it will be investing in a new terrestrial transport route to Lisbon and Sines in Portugal. The new network connects to EXA’s Spanish backbone via Madrid, Barcelona and beyond, serving customer needs across the Iberian Peninsula. EXA’s strategic investment in the southern Europe transport route will provide customers the most diverse connectivity to high growth cable landing stations (CLS) and data centres.

Spain is fast becoming the epicentre for digital traffic with rising demand for digital infrastructure, centred on the cluster of data centres around Barcelona. EXA’s network investments across Spain to Portugal meets the industry’s demand for growth, harnessing customer expectations for resilient connectivity across the Iberian Peninsula.

“Expanding our network routes to Portugal builds on EXA’s strategy to be the leading provider of data centre to data centre and subsea cable connectivity,” said EXA infrastructure Vice President Network Investments, Steve Roberts. “We are delivering on our promise to offer our customers competitive choices from a specialist infrastructure provider by diversifying transport routes across the Iberian Peninsula from Spain to Sines and Lisbon.”

Expanding to Portugal will enable greater network diversity and connections to high growth CLS. The Iberian Peninsula is an attractive gateway into Europe, the Middle East and Africa for digital traffic. Last month, EXA announced a new 600-kilometre network link between Barcelona, Zaragoza and Bilbao, connecting data centre clusters that are growing in all three cities. This is in addition to enhancements to metropolitan fibre in the Barcelona area that are currently underway.

“In the last 12 months, EXA has promised to be the most expansive and dedicated infrastructure network for organisations looking to maximise scale and control,” said Chief Commercial Officer of EXA infrastructure, Nicholas Collins. “We are delivering on that promise and expanding our footprint to extend from Spain to Portugal is the next step in this journey. Our focus is firmly on building more diversity options for new and existing customers on one of the most advanced fibre networks in the market.”