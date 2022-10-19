Press release

Truespeed, the Bath based full fibre broadband provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Nelson Missier as its Chief Commercial Officer.

With over 20 years of experience in telecoms, media and technology, Nelson joins Truespeed with a wealth of commercial experience to further strengthen the leadership team and accelerate the expansion of its full fibre network across the South West.

Nelson joins from Storytel, one of the world’s largest audiobook services, where he was Head of Europe and responsible for growth and profitability across all European markets. Prior to that, he was Commercial Director at the Swedish quadplay operator Tele2, and has previously led various product, commercial and strategy teams at BT, Booz & Company and Vodafone.

With his experience in scaling up organisations and driving customer growth, Nelson’s proven track record of delivering successful go-to-market strategies will play a pivotal role in helping drive awareness and take up of Truespeed’s B2C and B2B services.

In addition to his considerable industry experience, Nelson is a diversity and inclusion advocate with a passion for coaching teams and mentoring managers to evolve into strong and supportive leaders.

Nelson holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Commerce from The American College, India.

Nelson Missier, Truespeed Chief Commercial Officer: “I was drawn to Truespeed as a rapidly growing business with an amazing mission to rollout world class connectivity across the South West. I’m excited to join this fast-paced team and help even more communities and customers discover the benefits of ultrafast broadband.”

James Lowther, Truespeed CEO: “Nelson’s vast experience, drive and stellar record of delivering growth will be hugely influential as we continue scaling-up the business. His skillset will complement the high calibre leadership team we have at Truespeed and I look forward to working closely with him as we accelerate our rollout further.”