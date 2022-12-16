Interview

We were privileged to speak to Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov about the enormous upheaval caused to the telecoms industry in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and the incredible work he and his team are doing to keep people connected

It will soon be a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, plunging the nation into chaos and beginning a humanitarian crisis that continues to this day.

In the face of a myriad of new challenges, the Ukrainian telecoms operators have done an amazing job at keeping their infrastructure operational, working together with each other, the government, and international organisations to provide support for citizens at home and abroad.

In the interview below, Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar, shares the company’s journey over the past year, from the challenge of keeping nearly 8 million Ukrainian refugees connected to their loved ones, to maintaining an operational network as Russia continues to shell critical infrastructure this winter.

You can view the full interview from the link below.

Earlier this year, Kyivstar won the coveted Crisis Response Award at the World Communication Awards for the brilliant work they are doing to keep people connected during, both at home in Ukraine and for refugees abroad. Learn more about the World Communication Awards here.