Total Telecom is delighted to share live footage of the Connected Britain 2022 Keynotes, featuring some of the UK telecoms industry’s biggest names discussing the sector’s most important issues

Connected Britain 2022 saw the UK telecoms industry’s leading voices take to the stage, introducing the UK’s ever-changing connectivity landscape and outlining the biggest challenges still to be faced.

In this opening Keynote session, the Financial Times’ Telecoms, Media, and Technology Correspondent Anna Gross sat down with a quartet of the UK’s largest fibre and mobile players, discussing everything from their rollouts so far to supply chain issues and the cost-of-living crisis.

The session also included fascinating presentations from Tristia Harrison, CEO of TalkTalk, and Katherine Ainley, CEO of Ericsson UK&I.

You can view the video in full from the link below.

(00:00) Introduction by Anna Gross, Telecoms, Media, and Technology Correspondent at the Financial Times

(02:00) An interview with Katie Milligan, CCO of Openreach

(10:30) An interview with Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2

(18:40) An interview with Greg Mesch, CEO of CityFibre

(28:20) An interview with Ahmed Essam, CEO of Vodafone UK

(36:50) Keynote Presentation from Tristia Harrison, CEO of TalkTalk

(45:20) Keynote Presentation from Katherine Ainley, CEO of Ericsson UK&I

