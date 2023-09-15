SAN JOSE, CA & LONDON—September 14, 2023—Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix SmartBiz™ is available in the United Kingdom (UK). Now, alternative service providers (altnets) can expand their markets with a managed service purpose-built to meet the specific needs of the 5.5 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the UK. SmartBiz on the Calix broadband platform integrates everything altnets need to support SME growth in their communities— managed Wi-Fi (indoor and outdoor), network security, and business productivity applications on top of high-speed internet access.

Until now, altnets have not had a single broadband solution built for the specific needs of SMEs. They were left to choose between repurposing residential products or scaling down complex and expensive enterprise-grade solutions to address the SME market.​ SmartBiz gives altnets a turnkey offering that enables them to open additional revenue streams and expand their subscriber base as they race to compete in crowded broadband markets.

SmartBiz is composed of SmartBizWorx™ productivity software and the CommandWorx™ mobile app. CommandWorx is integrated with award-winning Calix Wi-Fi systems and Calix Support Cloud to enable self-service access to SmartBiz and its features. Small business owners can monitor and manage SmartBiz from anywhere with one easy-to-use app built for their needs. Additionally, a customisable customer Wi-Fi portal allows them to offer convenient, secure internet access while building brand loyalty.

SmartBiz also gives small business owners:

Dedicated networks to maximise productivity. With network access control, SmartBiz offers out-of-the-box, dedicated primary, staff, point-of-sale, and customer networks. Every user has appropriate access to the network resources they need, improving role efficiency and driving higher productivity.

With network access control, SmartBiz offers out-of-the-box, dedicated primary, staff, point-of-sale, and customer networks. Every user has appropriate access to the network resources they need, improving role efficiency and driving higher productivity. Robust network-level security to prevent cyberattacks. SmartBiz delivers robust security capabilities to protect staff, customers, and critical business infrastructure from cyberattacks, in addition to network-specific, customisable content restrictions.​

SmartBiz delivers robust security capabilities to protect staff, customers, and critical business infrastructure from cyberattacks, in addition to network-specific, customisable content restrictions.​ Network resilience to keep small businesses up and running. Network outages can be catastrophic for SMEs—a single hour of downtime can cost nearly £20,000. Network resiliency offers automatic cellular failover, ensuring that SMEs stay up and running—and productive—no matter what.

“The launch of SmartBiz in the UK is a game changer – SMEs have been waiting for a solution that offers features previously only available to large enterprises,” said Furqan Alamgir, chief executive officer at Connexin. “In 2022, more than half (54 percent) of SMEs in the UK experienced cyberattacks, marking a 15 percent increase from 2020. SmartBiz extends the security and managed broadband experiences we deliver to our residential customers (with Calix Revenue EDGE™) to address the specific security needs of SMEs, powering us to expand our presence in the market by delivering a service that goes beyond basic connectivity. Critical features like mobile backup for resilience are essential for SMEs, especially as they increasingly rely on digital payments. Whether it’s a pub, cafe, or hair salon, we can now alleviate small business owners’ IT concerns and contribute to the success of the SMEs that form the backbone of our communities.”

“SMEs underpin the UK economy,” said Eoin Heaney, vice president of international at Calix. “With an annual turnover of £1.4 trillion, they account for more than 30 percent of UK revenue and employ almost half the country’s workforce. Small business owners face a long list of challenges—and finding the right productivity solutions to support their growth is just one more issue they must tackle. With SmartBiz, altnets can finally give SMEs the critical productivity capabilities they need without the dedicated IT staff, or the hefty price tag typically associated with such solutions. SmartBiz presents an opportunity for altnets to both expand their business or grow a new market altogether. We’re excited to work with innovative altnets like Connexin that deliver differentiated managed services that enable their SME customers to focus on what they do best: running their own business.”

Calix will showcase SmartBiz at Connected Britain 2023, taking place 20-21 September at ExCel London. On Wednesday, 20 September, Calix area vice president Tiffany Shurr will discuss the small business opportunity in the Digital Britain panel session “Addressing the UK’s Productivity Challenge.”

Alex Yeung, Connexin deputy chief executive officer and co-founder, will also speak on Wednesday at Connected Britain. He will discuss the critical connection between subscriber experience and brand identity in the panel, “Speed alone is not a winning strategy-building brand equity in their community is how Connexin is winning.”

To learn more about SmartBiz, schedule a meeting or visit the Calix stand (#76) on the show floor at Connected Britain 2023.

