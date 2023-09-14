News

According to Intelsat, the partnership “designed to enhance the digital infrastructure, broadband and broadcast capabilities of the region” is already underway

Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and provider of inflight connectivity, has reached an agreement with Telespazio, to add Telespazio’s Italian Fucino space centre to its partner teleport network.

The partnership, Intelsat claims, will expand their point of presence in Europe, facilitating connectivity between their existing data centre in Fuchsstadt, Germany and Telespazio’s Fucino facility. It will also allow Intelsat to accommodate the growth of its global FlexEnterprise offering and to enable other managed satellite services.

Telespazio, a global player in satellite solutions and services, is a joint venture between Leonardo and Thales, each owning 67% and 33% respectively.

The company’s Fucino Space Centre has been active since 1963, and carries out in-orbit satellite control, space mission management and telecommunications, television and multimedia services. It has 170 antennas and is widely considered the world’s first and most important teleport for civilian use.

“We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Intelsat, allowing us to expand the set of services available from our Fucino teleport in the energy and government market segments which are of great interest to Telespazio,” said Alessandro Caranci, Senior Vice President of Satellite Communications at Telespazio.

“Through this agreement with Telespazio, Intelsat is expanding its FlexEnterprise solution for its global customer base. The Fucino gateway will deliver in-country ground facilities for customers such as Italian energy and government organizations that may have regulatory and security requirements to land satellite traffic locally as well as Media businesses looking for European or global distribution,” said Rhys Morgan, VP and General Manager, EMEA Media and Networks Sales at Intelsat.

