Insight

To help the UK reach its goal in delivering next-gen gigabit broadband to over a million businesses and households, access to best-in-class technology and innovation is essential. At this year’s Connected Britain event, VETRO proudly sponsors the Connected After Hours with Calix and Vitruvi. In addition, VETRO is sponsoring the prestigious Broadband Provider of the Year award. We sat down with Pete Pizzutillo , VETRO’s Head of International and Partner Development, to learn more about why VETRO decided to sponsor this award.

What motivated VETRO to sponsor this award?

VETRO’s decision to sponsor this award aligns with our core values and objectives. We recognise the importance of operators and service providers who prioritise the end consumer as their primary customer. We believe in celebrating organisations that excel in delivering exceptional customer service. Brsk Ltd, Fibrus, Giganet, Lightning Fibre, Truespeed, Wessex Internet, and Wildanet—are the finalists for the Broadband Provider of the Year award. They’re leaders in the industry, and this award honours their efforts to improve connectivity in the UK by providing outstanding service.

How does VETRO relate to the award’s focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and community collaboration?

VETRO values our relationships with our customers. Whether it’s the first point of contact, the onboarding process, or providing ongoing support, we prioritise our customers throughout their journey with us. We are proud of our exceptional customer reviews, and we appreciate companies that share our commitment to customer-centric values.

How can VETRO FiberMap assist operators in excelling in customer-centric, innovative, and community-focused areas highlighted by this award?

VETRO FiberMap provides tools for quick customer issue resolution, supports innovative network planning, and facilitates efficient operations. Operators can easily share information with local partners, fostering community collaboration. The platform offers data-driven insights to improve services and reliability, aligning perfectly with the award’s focus on customer-centric, innovative, and community-oriented achievements.

Meet Pete and the rest of the VETRO team at Connected Britain 2023.

About VETRO

VETRO builds software that makes it radically simpler and faster for broadband providers to plan, design, build, and operate their fibre optic networks. VETRO is the only SaaS-based GIS fibre management platform that optimises the business value of networks by simplifying the digitisation, data visualisation and management of fibre assets through an open, highly accessible and precise system of record for network assets. Our map-based SaaS platform is easier to use and more powerful than traditional tools and enables network operators and ISPs to benefit from a modern, integrated, and connected digital hub for their physical network assets. VETRO is leveraged by broadband providers for all phases of the fibre optic network.

