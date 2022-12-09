PRESS RELEASE

Wyld’s game-changing new satellite IoT service launches today, enabling IoT applications to be deployed across remote locations without the need for terrestrial connectivity.

Only 15% of the world’s surface has access to the internet. According to McKinsey, it is this lack of global connectivity that is holding back the growth of the Internet of Things from adding US$2-3 trillion to the global GDP over the next ten years. Wyld Connect solves this problem by allowing business and governments to connect their IoT devices anywhere in the world using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Wyld Connect heralds a new era in remote connectivity. For example, utility and energy companies can monitor systems and equipment without costly site visits, data can be collected for vital agriculture and environmental management, and goods and assets can be tracked on sea or land across global supply chains.

CEO of Wyld Networks, Alastair Williamson, says: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Wyld’s satellite IoT network. This has been the culmination of over three years of continuous development activity. We look forward to delivering connectivity to meet the fast-growing demand in the 85% of the Earth’s surface with little or no current service.”

With applications and positive upsides for agriculture, the environment, supply chain, and the energy and utilities sectors, satellite connected IoT is on a significant upward trajectory. Low earth orbiting satellite constellations have been launched by Wyld Networks’ satellite partners with further satellite launches throughout 2023, enabling Wyld to satisfy more use cases with its customers. Data from anywhere is becoming a reality – from condition monitoring on remote pipelines to forestry management, soil monitoring for agriculture and container tracking across oceans.

“The Launch of the Wyld satellite IoT network service, will enable us to connect data at low power to LEO satellites and delivering that data to the customers that need it,” adds Williamson.

Improving sustainability and operational efficiency is essential for companies in the business sectors Wyld is targeting. Wyld strongly believes the launch of its satellite IoT network service will enable customers to meet these crucial goals more easily.

Furthermore, developments in big data analytics are driving the need for more data from sensors on the ground. Big data platforms are hungry for the type of information Wyld’s satellite IoT can deliver.

With the launch of the satellite IoT network Wyld can address in part the satellite IoT market demand, which according to a forecast by Rethink IoT (RIoT), will be worth US$5.9bn by 2025.