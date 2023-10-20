News

The new package offers speeds of up to 1.2Gbps, allowing ISPs to feel more comfortable advertising deliverable 1Gbps services

In recent years, UK regulators have grown increasingly strict on the advertising strategies being used by the telecoms industry. Whether its mobile operators claiming that their rivals’ 5G networks are not ‘real 5G’ or fibre operators advertising dubious superiority when it comes to reliability, organisations like Ofcom and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) are cracking down on claims that could be misleading for customers.

Confusion over advertised speeds has long been a challenge in the fixed broadband sector. Customers are often disgruntled to learn that they are unlikely to ever receive the maximum speed their chosen package advertises, which the ASA requires ISPs to limit to the median speed available to customers as measured at peak time.

For the ISPs themselves, this often means purchasing 1Gbps products from wholesale fibre providers and then being forced to advertise them as just 900Mbps services.

This week, CityFibre is hoping to offset this challenge by selling ISPs its newest product ‘True Gig’, which offers ISPs speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and so should allow them to comfortably advertise 1Gbps packages to customers.

“As the builder of the UK’s largest independent full fibre network, CityFibre helped introduce the UK to the concept of the Gigabit, so it’s a privilege to be able to now launch a ‘True Gig’ service to our partners. This will give them the confidence to advertise their services as Gigabit Speed and will encourage even more people to join the full fibre revolution,” explained Dan Ramsay, Chief Marketing Officer at CityFibre.

This concept is broadly in line with the shifting focus of the UK broadband market, moving away from fibre deployment and towards uptake of fibre services. The struggling national economy has made the fibre investment market far more cautious than at the start of the decade, in turn leaving fibre operators at pains to show that customers are willing pay a premium for full fibre.

CityFibre clearly hopes that by allowing their customers to offer consumers a nice round number of 1Gbps, they will be more inclined to make the switch. Whether this is indeed the case – at least on the scale that CityFibre will be hoping for – remains to be seen.

Want to keep up to date with all of the latest international telecoms news? Sign up for Total Telecom’s daily newsletter

Also in the news:

Reflections on the Connected Britain Awards 2023

Ericsson to sue Lenovo in ongoing 5G patent battle

KKR makes a binding offer on TIM’s fixed network