Founded in 1978 and acquired by ETC Group in 2020, Comtec is one of the UK’s largest value-added distributors of telecom and IP equipment to both the carrier and enterprise markets. With offices in the UK, Far East and Middle East, it operate two divisions. A product distribution solution offering the same or next day delivery service to installation contractors and a specialist supply chain management solution for telecommunications operators and large systems integrators.
At our recent #ConnectedBritain event, we caught up with Bruno Poisson, Group Managing Director – Europe for ETC where he explained how Comtec is contributing to accelerating fibre rollouts in the UK.
Watch the interview here:
Get in touch to find out how Comtec can help with your requirements and alleviate any potential stock issues you may be facing.
- See their full range here www.comtecdirect.co.uk
- Speak to the Comtec team – 01480 405414
- Email at fttxsales@comtec-comms.com