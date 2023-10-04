News

The deal will support U.S. Army satellite communications digitisation and modernisation programs

New York based satellite provider Comtech have been awarded a $48.6 million contract by the US Army to develop a satellite modem that is able to connect to multiple networks.

As part of the deal, Comtech will design an Enterprise Digital Intermediate Frequency Multi-Carrier, known as an EDIM modem. These modems support connections to multiple satellite providers, ensuring that soldiers can remain connected across numerous orbital networks during field operations.

The modems are designed to be easily integrated with other terrestrial and non-terrestrial communications systems to enable unified hybrid network infrastructures that will bring forward a new era of blended, smart-enabled connectivity, the company says.

The modems are designed to evolve continuously over time and introduce performance enhancements that reduce the workload of the operator.

The technology will replace the older Enhanced Bandwidth Efficient Modems (EBEMs) that currently support military satellite communications for th Army, Navy, and Airforce.

“Our EDIM SATCOM modems are designed to enable the Department of Defense (DoD) to move to digitised, hybrid satellite network architectures—enabling warfighters to easily roam across orbital regimes and blend capabilities from traditionally disparate networks to maintain an information advantage in the world’s most challenging geographies,” explained Ken Peterman, Comtech’s President and CEO in a press release.

“This strategic contract award further illustrates the trust of our DoD customers and Comtech’s ability to deliver innovative software-defined solutions that meet the mission demands of today and can easily adapt to meet the operational needs of the future,” continued Peterman.

It is worth noting that Comtech have a longstanding relationship with the US Army. In July this year, tech systems integrator Fairwinds Technologies awarded Comtech a $30 million contract to support the US Army with tactical communications through its Troposcatter family of systems. The software is to be used by the Army for beyond-line-of sight communications.

