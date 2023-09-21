News

The Connected Britain Awards took place last night at the Connected Britain Afterparty. Hundreds joined us for an evening of networking, live music and the highly anticipated winner announcements.

We had a record breaking number of entries this year, reflecting Britain’s ever-growing and rapidly evolving digital economy.

Our shortlist this year represented a fantastic array of diverse organisations and individuals, with the traditional big players being joined by many organisations of varying sizes from all corners of Britain. This is a clear reflection of how the whole digital economy is now working towards the same goal of improving lives through connectivity.

From the latest technological innovations to the most impactful community initiatives, the Connected Britain Awards strives to highlight excellence in every corner of the UK.

A big thanks to all our award presenters, our generous sponsors and the excellent panel of judges, who spent the last number of months analysing entries for each of the 15 categories.

Onto the 16 awards…

The Full Fibre ISP Innovation Award

Winner: Brsk Ltd

Featuring a massive increase in homes passed (919%) over the year in question and an excellent customer satisfaction record, Brsk is well on the way to becoming a fibre powerhouse in the north of the UK. “Good customer feedback, great use of locally based community liaison officers, and quality engagement with other local stakeholders.”

The finalists were:

Gigabit Networks

Giganet

Hey! Broadband

Hyperoptic

TalkTalk Wholesale Services

The Barrier Removal Award

Winner: Intelligens Consulting with Renfrewshire Council

Intelligens Consulting’s work supporting Renfrewshire Council’s fibre journey has been transformational, turning a previously underserved area into the third most fibre-enabled local authority in Scotland.

The judges praised the entry’s clarity, saying it clearly outlined the scale of the challenge at hand, the methodology used to meet that challenge, and the exceptional results delivered.

The finalists were:

CityFibre

Kent County Council – Kent Wayleave Toolkit

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA)

Lothian Broadband Networks (LBN)

Trenches Law

The Industrial Innovation Award

The winner: Vodafone – 5G SA Slicing

Vodafone’s entry demonstrated the success of 5G network slicing on one of the biggest stages of all, supporting the broadcast industry to deliver live footage of the coronation of King Charles III.

“This is a perfect example of what 5G slicing is intended to do,” said one of the judges, noting the broadcast industry’s unique set of requirements, especially for covering a major event such as the coronation.“

The finalists were:

Dexgreen Ltd – Virtual Buddy Training App

Neutral Wireless – Private 5G Network Deployed for King Charles III’s Coronation

Prodapt OpenFibreXchange

Zeti Limited

The Wireless Innovation Award

Winner: Quickline Communications

Quickline Communications delivered fascinating project using fixed wireless access over a bespoke cloud-based 5G standalone network using shared spectrum. Overall, a great use-case cited for rural broadband coverage.

“Proper innovation with extensive real-world applicability,” commented one of the judges, with another calling it “a true commitment to the use of high bandwidth FWA to serve the most challenging rural areas”.

The finalists were:

EdgeQ

Freshwave and the City of London Corporation

Jangala

Neutral Wireless – Private 5G Network Deployed for King Charles III’s Coronation

Scottish Water, Blackspot Networks and Atos

Broadband Provider of the Year

Winner: Brsk Ltd

With impressive growth, customer-centric initiatives, and an excellent Trustpilot rating, Brsk demonstrated impressive results since its launch in 2020.

“The focus on customers appears to permeate the entire organisation,” concluded one of the judges, while another noted that “ambitious deployment plans and innovative approaches, including same-day installation, sets Brsk apart”.

The finalists were:

Fibrus

Giganet

Lightning Fibre

Truespeed

Wessex Internet

Wildanet

Enterprise Solution of the Year

Winner: Vitruvi Software

Virtuvi’s GIS-based build management software offers altnets a way to automate a traditionally highly manual process, ultimately allowing them to deploy fibre at recording-breaking speeds.

The solution was praised as “a highly impressive tool” by the WCA judges, who also commented on the excellent customer feedback supporting the entry.

The finalists were:

Eseye Infinity IoT Platform

IFS Planning & Scheduling Optimization (PSO)

Jetty

Qualcomm Technologies, Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series platforms

VETRO

Project Rollout Award

Winner: Liverpool City Region Combined

Authority (LCRCA) and LCR Connect

An excellent example of public–private collaboration in action to deliver major community benefits. This project shows a local authority that truly appreciates the importance of delivering high quality connectivity infrastructure to deliver economic growth.

“A good partnership model and phased deployment that is delivering some impressive results”

The finalists were:

CityFibre

County Broadband Ltd

Lothian Broadband Networks (LBN)

Openreach

Truespeed

The Access Innovation Award

Winner: Norfolk County Council

With a holistic approach to expanding broadband penetration in Norfolk through numerous initiatives, Norfolk County Council has more than doubled the county’s superfast coverage to 96%.

“This entry demonstrates an excellent appreciation for numerous technologies and doesn’t shy away from the challenges of delivering broadband to some of the UK’s hardest-to-reach areas,” said the judges.

The finalists were:

Avanti Communications

DexGreen Ltd

Lothian Broadband Networks (LBN)

Scottish Water and Atos using Starlink

The Smart Places Award

Winner: Connected for Success:

Welcome to Sunderland, City of Smart

Featuring a layered approach using a range of technologies for different industry verticals, this entry sought to drive ‘cross-fertilisation’ of ideas between sectors.

“With a focus on infrastructure, skills, digital inclusion, and applications – Sunderland showed it has everything needed for a Smart City to really develop”

The finalists were:

FarrPoint Western Isles IoT Project

Living Map Ltd

NYnet Ltd / North Yorkshire Council

Virgin Media O2 Business and partners. Greater Manchester Local Full Fibre Network programme

The Community Improvement Award

Winners: Get Online London

Greater Manchester Combined Authority –

Get Online Greater Manchester: for care leavers

For the first time ever in the history of the Connected Britain Awards, the judges were unable to separate two excellent projects, both of which supported some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“Both of these projects feature the coordination of fragmented resources to help make a real and lasting difference to peoples’ lives. Digital inclusion at its best”

The finalists were:

Coventry City Council #CovConnects

FullFibre – Fibre Heroes’ Community Investment Fund

Ogi, ‘Cefnogi’ Community Fund

Sunderland City Council’s local connectivity shapes communities fit for the future

Three Discovery

Wildanet

B2B Service Provider of the Year

Winner: Vodafone Business UK

With its comprehensive range of products and services backed by numerous success stories, Vodafone Business’s dedication to meeting their business customers evolving needs was evident throughout this entry.

“V-Hub, the business.connected programme, and free training courses for SMEs demonstrate the company’s commitment to going above and beyond when it comes to customer support.”

The finalists were:

Gigabit Networks

Giganet

ITS Technology Group

Pangea

Truespeed

Digital Skills Award

Winner: Dorset Council – Embedded digital champions

Dorset Council’s Digital Champions initiative showcases a proactive and impactful initiative to tackle the digital divide head on, providing digital skills to empower those that need it most.

“Digital Champions are a proven means of delivering digital skills at scale – perhaps the only proven means of delivery at scale,” said one of the judges. “Dorset Council’s approach of encouraging and supporting a wide range of individuals to become Digital Champions should be seen as best practice for the future.”

The finalists were:

Innovation Nottinghamshire – 5G Careers Programme

Kent County Council (Digital Kent)

Lloyds Banking Group and We Are Digital

Vodafone Business & Enterprise Nation – business.connected

The Sustainability Award

Winner: Wildanet

Wildanet’s B23 strategy saw them greatly improve their sustainability credentials, leading the charge in their local communities.

“Here’s a company that’s tackling the issue of sustainability in numerous forms and bringing local businesses along with them. Very impressive”

The finalists were:

FarrPoint Western Isles IoT Project

iLOQ Oy – iLOQ 5 Series Battery Free Locking Solution

KCOM

Openreach

Zayo: Zeus

The Rising Star Award

Winner: Dorset Council – Embedded digital champions

James’ journey from soldier to cable specialist exemplifies the enormous potential a telecoms career can offer anyone with passion, drive, and the will to learn. What’s more, with Cable Giants, James is helping others take that same journey, building a highly successful company in the process.

“Hard work, skills and a positive attitude are clearly paying dividends”

The finalists were:

Chris Founds, CJ Founds Associates

Franck, Courbon, Ethicronics

Haseeb Ahmed, NETS International Ltd

Liam Ceaplen, Jetty

Phil Bairsto, Freedom Fibre

The Startup Award

Winner: Artifeel

The winner was selected by the judges on day one of Connected Britain, with all shortlisted entries having their chance to take to the stage and present their business case.

The shortlist was:

AssetHUB

Emu Analytics

Groundhawk io

Inteliports

Jetty

Lumilinks

SecHard

Stacuity

Weaver Labs

