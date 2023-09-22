Press Release

ProLabs has announced the shipment of their 4 millionth product from their UK headquarters. First reported during Connected Britain at the ExCeL London, this milestone reflects the continuous growth of the company within the optical networking and connectivity market.

Serving customers located across the UK and EMEA, ProLabs develop high quality, fully compatible products that are coded in its own facilities. All products, including direct attach cables (DACs), active optical cables (AOCs) and transceivers, are rigorously tested in the customers’ environment prior to shipment to ensure the highest levels of performance. By holding a large local inventory of products in stock, ProLabs are able to supply clients quickly regardless of location. With a life-time warranty at no additional cost, customers can trust they have the full weight of the ProLabs technical support team behind them.

“What we are all hearing at Connected Britain this week is that companies deploying fibre networks are facing pressures to build their networks quickly and cost-effectively, whilst maintaining quality,” said Vice President Sales EMEAI at ProLabs, Sam Walker. “At ProLabs we pride ourselves on our speed of delivery, our broad range of products in our portfolio and our affordability. We save service providers’ budgets through the interoperability of our products, which they can then invest elsewhere, while offering customised solutions, such as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) multi-coding, so our customers can leverage further CapEx and OpEx savings What has been particularly positive is the take up from customers across the product portfolio, including transceivers, DACs and AOCs”.

For over twenty years, ProLabs has maintained a relentless commitment to quality assurance. Unlike competitors that typically rely on sample or batch testing, ProLabs subjects every single transceiver to rigorous testing and cleaning in its cutting-edge engineering facility. This testing approach ensures that ProLabs’ transceivers consistently meet or exceed the quality of OEM alternatives.

“We understand our customers are looking to maximise returns while maintaining top-notch network performance”, continued Walker. “Our product evaluation program, technical support capability and overall solution flexibility offer them value for money that is unmatched in the industry. Service providers across the country are exploring these cost-saving options. By partnering with ProLabs, they stand to save millions while enhancing their network performance.”

The sale of 4 million products underscores ProLabs’ dedication to providing trusted, reliable solutions to customers across the UK and beyond.