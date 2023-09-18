Connected Britain 2023 is set to be our biggest event to date, featuring over 5,000 attendees, 350 speakers, and 1,500 organisations from every aspect of the UK telecoms sector and beyond.

Connected Britain is the UK’s leading digital economy event, featuring 12 tracks full of specialised sessions spanning everything from fixed line and mobile broadband to local connectivity initiatives and regulatory discussions.

Let’s take a closer look at some at what the tracks below. Don’t forget, last minute tickets are still available – register here today!

Connected Keynotes:

The Connected Britain keynotes will address key questions such as: What does the future of the UK’s connectivity landscape look like? Where do the commercial opportunities of enhanced and ubiquitous connectivity lie? What is the industry doing to ensure that inclusive and meaningful growth is delivered in every corner of the UK? Explore the Keynote panel speakers here.

Digital Britain:

Here we explore how the future of work is changing in an increasingly digital world. New skills are needed, new mindsets, and new partnerships. What is being done in the UK to fill the ‘skills gap’? What is needed both from government and the private sector to ensure that the UK remains a technology and business leader on the international stage?

Connected Communities:

A truly ‘Connected Britain’ is one where every individual and every business has access to the best connectivity. Connected Communities will explore strategies for connecting rural and hard-to-reach communities while also focussing on connectivity for social housing, care homes, schools, and other critical services.

Connected Infrastructure:

Digital connectivity is the cornerstone of the UK’s ambitions when it comes to intelligent transport systems, smart utility networks, EV charging, and more. The potential is huge, so how can the UK capitalise on these exciting opportunities?

Gigabit Britain:

Here we will take a strategic look at the investment and regulatory context for the deployment of next-generation communications infrastructure in the UK. Gigabit Britain will also explore the commercial strategy and business models for the rollout of both fibre and 5G networks.

Project Rollout:

This track will focus on the realities of building fibre and 5G networks. Key themes will include the technologies enabling network rollout, engineering strategies, supply chain issues, and the role of public–private partnerships.

Connected Society:

Keeping people connected has never been more important. Tackling the digital divide, promoting digital inclusion, developing the provision of digital public services, and providing support for those who need it most is crucial to delivering a more connected and inclusive Britain.

Smart Britain:

Smart Britain will focus on the delivery of smart places and how this will impact the regeneration and economic development of the UK’s cities, towns, and rural communities. It will also explore how digital infrastructure is driving a greener, more sustainable future.

Connected Industries:

From manufacturing to logistics, from healthcare to the creative industries, next-generation communications infrastructure is creating new opportunities and enabling exciting new use cases. Connected Industries will bring together CSPs, technology providers, enterprises, and the public sector to explore how cross-sector partnerships and connectivity are driving innovation.

Connected Enterprise:

From SMEs through to large-scale enterprises, the demands of private and public sector enterprise customers are constantly evolving. Connected Enterprise will explore the evolution of the UK’s enterprise communications market, the technologies that are re-shaping B2B communications as well new products and services.

Local Authority Showcase:

Local authorities are the driving force behind the innovative technology projects and trials which are underway across the UK to solve key challenges, covering everything from mobility to housing, from healthcare to town planning. The Showcase Stage is a platform for digital champions from across the UK’s public sector to share their successes as well as their challenges and to learn from their peers.

Startup Britain:

The Startup Britain stage will offer a celebration of innovation. Startups will have the chance to pitch their idea to potential investors, partners, and customers. Investors, accelerators, scale-ups and SMEs will share their insights into the keys for business growth and success.

Connected Britain 2023 promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Taking place on the 20–21 of September, it’s not too late to grab your tickets.

Visit the Connected Britain website to reserve your place now

Also in the news:

UK government announces £88 million investment in connectivity R&D

Connected Britain 2023: the keynote panel agenda

Intelsat reaches teleport network deal with Italy’s Telespazio

