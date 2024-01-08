News

The company has become a champion of B-Corppration certification over the past year, with its B23 initiative aimed at helping many other local Cornish businesses to also achieve the CSG milestone

Today, Cornwall-based fibre network builder Wildanet has announced it is now a certified B-Corp – the first UK altnet to achieve this distinction.

But what exactly is a B-Corp?

“B Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials,” explains the company website, noting that this designation recognises both corporate social responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments.

Criteria to be awarded the certification includes demonstrating high social and environmental performance by achieving a score of 80 or above on B-Lab (the non-profit behind B-Corp certification)’s B Impact Assessment and passing a risk review; changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders; and allowing B-Lab to publicly display the results of their performance, as measured against B-Lab’s standards.

The requirements for certification scale alongside company size, with larger companies forced to make grander commitments.

Wildanet itself has been focussed on achieving this feather in their cap for almost a year now and, notably, they are not doing it alone. Keeping in spirit of going beyond profit and serving their local community, Wildanet last year launched its B23 initiative, pledging to carry 23 local Cornish businesses with them on their B-Corp certification journey – specifically by guiding them through the B-Corp business assessment process.

For this initiative, Wildanet notably took home the Sustainability Award at the 2023 Connected Britain Awards.

“We are delighted and very proud to be recognised as a Certified B Corp and to be leading the way for UK AltNets. Wildanet’s founding mission, our ethos and operation is steeped in responsibility and sustainability. It is about working with and supporting communities in Cornwall and the South West, seeking to balance looking after the environment, looking after people, and growing a successful and profitable long-term business,” said Helen Wylde-Archibald, CEO of Wildanet.

“Achieving B Corp certification acknowledges this and reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Wildanet team in ensuring we not only bring transformational broadband and digital connectivity services to the communities we serve but do so as a sustainable business delivering wider benefits for society and our environment.”

