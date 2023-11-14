NTT DOCOMO Group has announced its “Net-Zero by 2040” plan for achieving Net-Zero carbon emissions across the company’s entire supply chain by 2040. The plan builds on DOCOMO Group’s existing 2030 Carbon Neutrality Declaration, which commits the company to effectively reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its business operations to Net-Zero by 2030 under the slogan “Saving Our Planet With You.”

To achieve its expanded carbon-neutrality target by 2040, DOCOMO Group will work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout its supply chain, which currently accounts for about 80% of the company’s total greenhouse gas emissions. The plan includes reducing Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) greenhouse gas emissions from DOCOMO Group’s own fuel and electricity consumption, as well as Scope 3 emissions from the business activities of suppliers and product users in DOCOMO Group’s supply chain.

As part of its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, DOCOMO Group has been actively working to use renewable energy, including non-fossil fuel certificates designated as renewable energy, through measures such as securing off-site power purchase agreements,*1 powering all DOCOMO-owned telecommunications buildings and offices with green electricity within fiscal 2023 (ends March 2024), and introducing virtualized wireless base stations equipped with power-saving devices to reduce network power consumption.

Specific measures under Net-Zero by 2040 include the goal of converting all DOCOMO Shops to green power by fiscal 2030 and prioritizing environmentally friendly products when procuring telecommunications equipment and other items. In addition, DOCOMO Group will collaborate with suppliers to provide companies within its supply chain with CO2MOSTM, a CO2 emissions visualization tool, analytical consulting services, as well as Green NexcenterTM, a service that will support the use of liquid-cooled equipment in ultra-energy-saving data centers.

DOCOMO Group is also contributing to global decarbonization through its Caboneu program for collaborating with customers and partners on various initiatives, including the Caboneu Record® visualization tool, the Green Program for EmployeesTM and other eco-friendly services, and the creation of J-credits with partner companies.

Going forward, DOCOMO Group is committed to contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality in collaboration with its partner companies.

