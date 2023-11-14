A study of more than 2,700 megahertz of spectrum for potential repurposing is part of a new strategy unveiled by the administration of President Joseph Biden to gather information so leaders and policymakers can make guided decisions about how to allocate limited spectrum resources.

As part of the announcement, the White House released a factsheet that said the country’s economy, technological leadership, and security has depended on the frequencies used to transmit radio signals for all wireless technologies. Those signals, which are known as spectrum, are used “as a critical lever to retain global leadership in wireless technology,” the White House’s Nov. 13 factsheet stated.

The president has also issued a memorandum that has directed the NTIA to contribute to a national spectrum strategy, according to the White House.

“Innovations ranging from 5G networks to precision agriculture, to unmanned aerial vehicles, to moon missions take large amounts of spectrum to operate,” the White House’s statement said. “Meeting the demands of innovation requires America’s spectrum policy to adapt and improve.”

Officially named the National Spectrum Strategy, the plan involves four pillars, according to the White House. The pillars include building “a spectrum pipeline” to maintain U.S. leadership in emerging technologies, fostering collaborative long-term planning to support the nation’s spectrum needs, advancing spectrum access and management through technology development, and growing awareness in the public about spectrum’s role in the U.S. economy, according to a copy of the strategy made available online.

The White House said they want federal agencies to work with policymakers “at all levels, including state, local, and tribal governments.”

Contained in the spectrum strategy are designs to create a National Spectrum Workforce Plan, which the Biden Administration said will address creating a plan for developing a workforce that is able to meet operational, technical, and policy demands regarding spectrum.

According to the Department of Commerce, which issued a statement following the president’s announcement, technological advancement in the spectrum field will improve wireless networks and services in economic sectors like aviation, transportation, manufacturing, energy and space.

Following the White House’s announcement, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said spectrum is a limited resource that enables the daily activities of most Americans.

“As demand for this resource increases, the U.S. will continue to lead the world in spectrum innovation, and President Biden’s bold vision for spectrum policy will provide the foundation for that leadership,” said Raimondo, who issued comments with the commerce department’s Nov. 13 statement.

According to the Department of Commerce, the White House’s identification of 2,786 megahertz of spectrum across five spectrum bands for in-depth study is nearly double NTIA’s initial target of 1,500 megahertz.

The NTIA, which is part of the Department of Commerce, advises the president on telecommunications and information policy issues, according to a summary of the agency on the commerce department’s website.

Alan Davidson, the NTIA’s administrator, called spectrum is a vital national resource in the commerce department’s Nov. 13 statements.

“Demand for this scarce resource, especially the midband airwaves critical for next-generation wireless services, continues to grow,” he said. “The National Spectrum Strategy will foster innovation in the public and private sectors, and ensure America remains the world leader in wireless technologies.”

This article was first published on Total Telecom’s sister website, Broadband Communities

