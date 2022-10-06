CONTRIBUTED NEWS

Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon), a global interconnectivity provider, has appointed Sungjoon Choi as its Chief Financial Officer. Choi will lead Epsilon’s global financial and legal strategy and work closely with Epsilon CEO Michel Robert and the wider leadership team. He will also work alongside parent company KT Corp., to support Epsilon’s global growth plan.

With over 20 years of experience at KT, South Korea’s largest telecommunications company, Choi brings a wealth of industry and financial expertise to Epsilon. He held a leading role in KT’s Finance Management Office for over 10 years, and also spent seven years in the Marketing Strategy Office accelerating KT’s roadmap with key market insights. Between working in the two functions, Sungjoon completed an MBA at Duke University’s Fuqua Business School.

“We’re pleased to welcome Sungjoon to Epsilon’s senior leadership team as we continue to implement our ambitious roadmap and growth strategy. His extensive financial management experience and understanding of KT is a great match for Epsilon. His experience, paired with the rest of the team’s combined expertise, will be a huge value-add for fuelling our global growth,” said Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon. “I’m looking forward to working with Sungjoon to help take Epsilon to the next level with his financial knowledge and insights.”

Since KT’s acquisition of Epsilon in September 2021, the companies have been working closely to combine Epsilon’s agile innovation in international networking with KT’s world-class telecommunications services, customers, leadership, and resources.

“Epsilon is a key player in the networking market with a firm focus on customer success, partnerships and innovation, which are just some of the reasons I was keen to join,” said Sungjoon Choi, Chief Financial Officer at Epsilon. “It has been great to see the aligned visions and values between KT and Epsilon, and I’m looking forward to working with Michel and the wider team to make a positive difference to Epsilon’s future.”

Choi will support Epsilon’s senior management team to execute on Epsilon 3.0 – the company’s core strategy for its next wave of growth. After building a solid foundation with Epsilon 2.0 through associated company and product refinement, Epsilon 3.0 is about exploring new opportunities and delivering more for customers through continual product evolution, and leveraging KT’s leadership and resources in telecommunications in South Korea and across the globe.