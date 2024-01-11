Presented by Fibramérica, FAST SIMPRECON is an innovative solution in the preconnection field, designed to transform how new customers are activated in the telecommunications sector. This solution overcomes the common limitations of proprietary preconnected options, such as patent restrictions, dependence on a single supplier, compatibility with other products, and high costs, offering a more flexible and economically viable alternative.

With FAST SIMPRECON, telecommunications operators experience a significant improvement in installation process efficiency. This system allows for operational cost reductions of up to 80% compared to traditional solutions. It also offers companies unprecedented flexibility in managing their networks and choosing components, all at competitive prices and with greater control over the supply chain.

“Our vision with FAST SIMPRECON is to accelerate network deployment while maintaining high reliability and managing costs more efficiently,” explains German Toldo, CCO of Fibramérica. “Moreover, we want to give users the freedom to select their own materials for the last mile, adapting to their specific needs.”

FAST SIMPRECON is available in various versions, including IP65 and IP68, making it suitable for a wide range of environments and applications. From dense networks in urban areas to deployments in rural areas, this solution offers universal compatibility and flexibility, positioning itself as an efficient alternative to more limited proprietary preconnection solutions.

“The current market demands solutions that combine speed and efficiency, and FAST SIMPRECON meets these requirements,” adds Toldo. “We are excited to see how this technology will transform the industry, offering our customers a significant competitive advantage.”

With the launch of FAST SIMPRECON, Fibramérica seeks to make a significant difference in how telecommunications companies manage the installation and maintenance of their fiber optic networks. This approach not only improves efficiency and reduces costs but also extends the accessibility of advanced solutions to a broader spectrum of markets in the field of telecommunications.

For more details on FAST SIMPRECON and other innovative products from Fibramérica, visit www.fibramerica.com or contact them directly at comercial@fibramerica.com.

ABOUT FIBRAMÉRICA

Fibramérica is a top-tier global provider of telecommunications solutions, specializing in passive fiber optic technology. With its main headquarters in China and commercial offices in America, the company is committed to innovation and quality, dedicated to improving telecommunications infrastructure and offering products and solutions tailored to the needs of an ever-evolving market.